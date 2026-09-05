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In 2027, Ukraine will receive new 155 mm "Marta" self-propelled howitzers to replace Soviet and Western artillery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 568 views

Ukraine plans to receive 155 mm "Marta" self-propelled howitzers in 2027, funded by Germany. They will replace some of the Soviet and Western artillery.

In 2027, Ukraine will receive new 155 mm "Marta" self-propelled howitzers to replace Soviet and Western artillery

Ukraine’s Defense Forces are expected to receive new 155-mm self-propelled artillery systems called "Marta" in 2027, the production of which was financed by Germany. Defense Express reports this, citing a representative of the Kramatorsk Heavy Machine Tool Manufacturing Plant, UNN writes.

Details

"Marta" is a version of the "Bohdana" self-propelled artillery system with a 39-caliber barrel and a Mercedes-Benz Zetros chassis. The project is already being implemented, and the system itself began testing in March 2026.

According to the military’s plan, the new self-propelled artillery systems are to gradually replace some Western artillery systems with short barrels, whose maintenance is complicated and expensive. In addition, "Marta" is planned to be used instead of Soviet 122-mm and 152-mm systems.

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Defense Express notes that this includes, in particular, American M109s, Soviet 2S3 "Akatsiya" and 2S1 "Gvozdika" systems, as well as Czechoslovak ShKH vz. 77 DANA systems. At the same time, the final list of systems to be replaced will depend on the structure of the artillery units of the Defense Forces.

Germany financed the production of "Marta" in December 2025. According to Defense Express’s assessment, deliveries in 2027 appear realistic, given the need to complete testing of the new version of the self-propelled artillery system.

Systems from the "Bohdana" family, according to the publication, already account for about 70% of Ukraine’s artillery.

A Ukrainian factory has begun producing barrels for the M777, Archer, and other foreign artillery systems04.09.26, 05:38 • 3808 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineTechnologies
2S22 "Bohdana"
M109 howitzer
Mercedes-Benz Zetros
Germany
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