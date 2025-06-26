$41.660.13
In 2025, Ukrainians have already paid almost 5 billion in property tax: Kyiv paid the most

Kyiv • UNN

 • 774 views

During the first five months of 2025, Ukrainians paid 4.9 billion hryvnias in property tax, which is 17% more compared to the same period last year. The largest revenues were recorded in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa regions.

In 2025, Ukrainians have already paid almost 5 billion in property tax: Kyiv paid the most

In the first five months of 2025, real estate tax revenues amounted to 4.9 billion hryvnias, which is 17% more than in the same period last year. The largest payments were made by residents of the capital, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa regions.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Tax Service.

Details

In the first five months of 2025, Ukrainians have already paid UAH 4.9 billion in real estate tax. This is 17% more than in the same period last year.

- the message states.

The largest tax revenues came from:

  • Kyiv – almost UAH 990 million;
    • Kyiv region – UAH 497 million;
      • Dnipropetrovsk – UAH 496 million;
        • Odesa – UAH 464 million.

          Supplement

          In 2025, Ukrainians pay tax for 2024. Real estate tax is paid by:

          • Individuals who own apartments with an area exceeding 60 sq. m;
            • own houses exceeding 120 sq. m;
              • various types of housing (including shares), if the total area exceeds 180 sq. m.

                Ukraine simplifies compensation for housing rent for defenders18.06.25, 15:30 • 2276 views

                Alona Utkina

                Real Estate Finance
                State Tax Service of Ukraine
                Kyiv Oblast
                Odesa Oblast
                Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
                Kyiv
