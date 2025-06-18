$41.530.01
Ukraine simplifies compensation for housing rent for defenders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 578 views

The Ukrainian government has simplified the procedure for receiving housing rent compensation for defenders. Documents can now be submitted through Administrative Service Centers (CNAP), and the procedure has also been simplified for police officers and rescuers.

Ukraine simplifies compensation for housing rent for defenders

Ukraine has simplified the procedure for receiving compensation for housing rental for Ukrainian defenders, the relevant decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, said the government representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

This concerns changes to the Procedure for payment of monetary compensation to persons who defended the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, for the hiring (rental) of their residential premises.

What will change:

  • the possibility of submitting an application for rental compensation with the necessary documents through Administrative Service Centers (ASC) is provided - "depending on the place of declared/registered residence (stay), actual residence";
    • the procedure is simplified for police officers, rescuers who have not yet acquired the status of a combatant or a person with a disability as a result of war - the submission of a copy of the military registration document, the order to exclude from the personnel lists of the police department, civil protection service to the compensation application is provided.

      Additions

      Ukraine is also working on a housing program for veterans and for internally displaced persons from temporarily occupied territories. Together with the World Bank, said Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Development Oleksiy Kubrakov, work is underway to launch a housing voucher program. This is a tool that will allow a person to use a voucher to purchase housing, make a down payment on a mortgage, or partially repay a loan. According to Kubrakov, work is underway on the details to present the model publicly as soon as possible.

      SocietyPoliticsReal Estate
      World Bank
      Ukraine
