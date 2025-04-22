In 2025, Ukrainians bought 456,000 Easter cakes for UAH 65 million - research data

In 2025, Ukrainians purchased 456,000 Easter cakes for a total of UAH 65 million. This is stated in a study by the Poster team in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

The data was obtained from 3,600 clients who have Easter cakes on their menu. The highest average price for Easter cakes was in the frontline Donetsk region — an average of UAH 185.

At the same time, data from the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea are currently unknown. Instead, in Kyiv, the average price of Easter cakes in 2025 was UAH 169.

The peak of sales occurred on Friday, April 18. The most popular was the "classic" Easter cake, followed by cheese pastries.

Reminder

On Sunday, April 20, Lviv organized Easter breakfasts for the homeless and needy in two locations. They were visited by city officials, who offered traditional dishes of Ukrainian cuisine.