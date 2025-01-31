In 2024 mortality decreased, but still almost tripled the birth rate - Ministry of Justice data

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 32048 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 69822 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103227 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106554 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124735 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102537 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130432 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103593 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113332 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116931 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103710 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 95718 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113246 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 28631 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107709 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 32048 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124735 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130432 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163214 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153254 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 3495 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 10370 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107709 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113246 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138797 views
In 2024 mortality decreased, but still almost tripled the birth rate - Ministry of Justice data

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24412 views

In 2024, 495,090 deaths were registered in Ukraine, compared to 176,679 births. The highest number of births was recorded in Kyiv, and the highest number of deaths in Dnipropetrovska oblast.

The number of registered deaths in Ukraine in 2024 amounted to 495,090, which is 1,150 less than in 2023, but the death rate was almost three times higher than the number of registered births, which was 176,679. This is stated in the report of the Ministry of Justice on the state registration of civil status acts for 2024, UNN reports.

Details

As noted in the report, a total of 865,813 vital records were registered in 2024, including:

  • birth records - 176,679;
    • death records - 495,090;
      • marriage records - 150,210;
        • records on divorce - 34,291, by court decision - 1,311;
          • records of name changes - 9543.

            The highest number of birth records was recorded in Kyiv - 19 thousand 706, Lviv region - 15 thousand 642, Dnipro region - 14 thousand 29, and the lowest number - in Kherson region - 434, Donetsk region - 1177, and Zaporizhzhia region - 3176.

            The highest number of death records was recorded in Dnipropetrovs'k region - 53 thousand 268, Kharkiv region - 34 thousand 883, and Kyiv - 35 thousand 528.

            The largest number of marriages was registered in Kyiv - 20 thousand 862, and Kyiv is also the largest city in terms of the number of registered divorce records - 4407.

            It is worth noting that the report does not include data from Luhansk region and Crimea.

            Addendum

            According to the Ministry of Justice, in 2023, the number of births amounted to 187,387, which is 10,708 more than in 2024. The number of deaths in 2023 was 496,240, which is 1,150 more than in 2024.

            Recall

            Climate change could lead to an increase in the number of heat-related deaths in Europe by 2.3 million people by 2099, scientists estimate.

            Pavlo Bashynskyi

            Society
            europeEurope
            krymCrimea
            ukraineUkraine
            kyivKyiv

