In 2024 mortality decreased, but still almost tripled the birth rate - Ministry of Justice data

The number of registered deaths in Ukraine in 2024 amounted to 495,090, which is 1,150 less than in 2023, but the death rate was almost three times higher than the number of registered births, which was 176,679. This is stated in the report of the Ministry of Justice on the state registration of civil status acts for 2024, UNN reports.

Details

As noted in the report, a total of 865,813 vital records were registered in 2024, including:

birth records - 176,679;

death records - 495,090;

marriage records - 150,210;

records on divorce - 34,291, by court decision - 1,311;

records of name changes - 9543.

The highest number of birth records was recorded in Kyiv - 19 thousand 706, Lviv region - 15 thousand 642, Dnipro region - 14 thousand 29, and the lowest number - in Kherson region - 434, Donetsk region - 1177, and Zaporizhzhia region - 3176.

The highest number of death records was recorded in Dnipropetrovs'k region - 53 thousand 268, Kharkiv region - 34 thousand 883, and Kyiv - 35 thousand 528.

The largest number of marriages was registered in Kyiv - 20 thousand 862, and Kyiv is also the largest city in terms of the number of registered divorce records - 4407.

It is worth noting that the report does not include data from Luhansk region and Crimea.

Addendum

According to the Ministry of Justice, in 2023, the number of births amounted to 187,387, which is 10,708 more than in 2024. The number of deaths in 2023 was 496,240, which is 1,150 more than in 2024.

Recall

Climate change could lead to an increase in the number of heat-related deaths in Europe by 2.3 million people by 2099, scientists estimate.