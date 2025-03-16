Improve efficiency in decision-making and implementation: the General Staff explained what tasks Hnatov faces
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Hnatov has been appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He should increase management efficiency, implement combat experience and speed up decision-making.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Major General Andriy Hnatov as the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The new head has been set a number of tasks, including increasing management efficiency.
UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
Major General Andriy Hnatov was tasked with increasing the efficiency of the management vertical of the Armed Forces, in particular in the process of reorganization and implementation of the corps structure, efficiency in making and implementing decisions of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, as well as implementing combat experience in planning and managing troops.
Addition
It is currently known where the former Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Anatoliy Bargylevich, will continue his service.
Lieutenant General Anatoliy Bargylevich will continue his service as the General Inspector of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The new General Inspector of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine received important tasks to control the reform processes being implemented in the army, to check compliance with legislation and decisions made in the Ministry of Defense system, taking into account his extensive management experience gained in the Armed Forces.
Reminder
UNN reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Andriy Hnatov as the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Hnatov was previously dismissed from the post of Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces.