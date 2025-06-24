$41.870.04
"Impossible to train": British "Chelsea" faced record heat in Philadelphia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1038 views

Chelsea Football Club faced the impossibility of normal training in Philadelphia due to record heat reaching 45°C. Manager Enzo Maresca stated that players cannot fully prepare for matches, raising concerns about the holding of future World Cups in the USA.

"Impossible to train": British "Chelsea" faced record heat in Philadelphia

British football club Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said it was "impossible" to organize normal training at the Club World Cup in Philadelphia, USA due to warnings of extreme heat. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

The Blues players trained at Subaru Park, the home stadium of local Major League Soccer (MLS) team Philadelphia Union, in 37°C temperatures.

According to accuweather.com, the humidity is 45% and the stated temperature feels like 45°C. And on Monday, the temperature exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8°C) for the first time in 13 years.

Today's morning session was very, very, very short, exhausting and difficult. Otherwise, you won't gather energy for the game. We only discussed tomorrow's game, plans for tomorrow, and that's it. Nothing more. As you can see, in such conditions and at such temperatures, it's not easy. We will try our best

– said Maresca.

Local authorities urged Philadelphia residents to avoid "working in high temperatures" and "strenuous physical activity."

However, some matches at the recently expanded FIFA tournament started in the middle of the day, when the temperature was at its peak.

It's hard to work in such temperatures, but we are here, trying to do our best and will try to win tomorrow

– complained Maresca.

Other clubs faced similar problems, raising concerns about the United States' ability to host the World Cup at this time next year.

Borussia Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac said he was "sweating as if he had just come out of a sauna" after his team defeated Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday in Cincinnati in 32°C temperatures.

After Real Madrid's 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in -32°C temperatures in Pasadena, midfielder Marcos Llorente said it was "horribly hot" and added: "My toes hurt, my nails - it's incredible."

Chelsea are under pressure ahead of their final Group D match against Tunisian ES Tunis after a 3-1 defeat to Brazilian club Flamengo in the last round.

The Blues need to avoid defeat to qualify as runners-up, which will secure them a place in the round of 16 against Bayern, Benfica or Boca Juniors.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

