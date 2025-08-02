Important military-industrial complex factories attacked in Russian Penza - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

In Penza, Russia, important military-industrial complex factories were attacked overnight, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Important military-industrial complex factories attacked again in Penza overnight - Kovalenko wrote.

According to him, it refers to

"Radiozavod" - produces communication systems for the Russian army, including kits for armored vehicles, command and staff vehicles, and air defense systems. Part of the production consists of secure digital channels and combat control systems;

"Elektropribor" - one of Russia's key enterprises in the field of crypto protection, produces encryptors, secure modems, and switches for military and intelligence structures. Its products go to the Aerospace Forces, GRU, FSB, space program, and other critical circuits.

"Good job," Kovalenko noted.

Night explosions and fires in the Russian Federation and occupied Crimea: oil refineries, airfields, and factories under attack