Important military-industrial complex factories attacked in Russian Penza - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

August 1, 05:22 PM • 26462 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
August 1, 02:20 PM • 99354 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:02 PM • 90553 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 12:26 PM • 57915 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 69152 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
August 1, 08:17 AM • 128894 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
August 1, 06:54 AM • 68025 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
August 1, 05:15 AM • 155374 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 152174 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 132733 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Popular news
Russia cynically stated that it did not target residential buildings in Kyiv on the night of July 31August 1, 09:15 PM • 18542 views
India will no longer buy oil from Russia - TrumpAugust 1, 11:39 PM • 4050 views
"Let's see what happens next": Trump considers meeting with Putin before "deadline" expires02:22 AM • 10796 views
"US ready to take additional measures": Trump gives Russia and Ukraine 10-day ultimatum for peace deal03:00 AM • 18653 views
Explosions in Penza and Samara Oblast: Drones hit oil refinery and defense plantsPhotoVideo03:20 AM • 6570 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:20 PM • 99354 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 62696 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 02:02 PM • 90553 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 81216 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
August 1, 08:17 AM • 128894 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 15378 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 56466 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 77061 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 154600 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 189972 views
Important military-industrial complex factories attacked in Russian Penza - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Important military-industrial complex factories were attacked in Russian Penza overnight. These include "Radiozavod", which produces communication systems for the Russian army, and "Elektropribor", a key enterprise in the field of crypto protection.

Important military-industrial complex factories attacked in Russian Penza - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

In Penza, Russia, important military-industrial complex factories were attacked overnight, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Important military-industrial complex factories attacked again in Penza overnight

- Kovalenko wrote.

According to him, it refers to

  • "Radiozavod" - produces communication systems for the Russian army, including kits for armored vehicles, command and staff vehicles, and air defense systems. Part of the production consists of secure digital channels and combat control systems;
    • "Elektropribor" - one of Russia's key enterprises in the field of crypto protection, produces encryptors, secure modems, and switches for military and intelligence structures. Its products go to the Aerospace Forces, GRU, FSB, space program, and other critical circuits.

      "Good job," Kovalenko noted.

      Night explosions and fires in the Russian Federation and occupied Crimea: oil refineries, airfields, and factories under attack02.08.25, 09:43 • 534 views

      Julia Shramko

      WarNews of the World