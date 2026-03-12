Immediate mobilization or $4,000 for "problem-solving": a TCC official detained in Bukovyna

In the Chernivtsi region, law enforcement officers detained an official of one of the RTCK and SP, who is suspected of extorting illegal benefits. As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, the official demanded 4,000 dollars for his services, and threatened immediate mobilization if refused, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, the case concerns a 33-year-old major - deputy head, head of the district TCC and SP department. According to the investigation, he offered men assistance in resolving military registration issues. In particular, it concerned updating registration data without personal presence, removing from the wanted list, as well as formal employment at critically important enterprises for further reservation to avoid mobilization.

The official demanded 4,000 dollars from two people for his services. In case of refusal, he threatened immediate mobilization.

He was detained while receiving the agreed amount.

Under the procedural guidance of the Chernivtsi Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Western region, the serviceman was notified of suspicion of receiving illegal benefits by an official (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court chose a preventive measure for him - detention with the right to post bail. Other possible participants in the scheme are being identified.