Ilva Johansson will become the EU's special representative for Ukrainian affairs: what is known about her

Former European Commissioner Ylva Johansson will become the new Special Envoy of the European Union for Ukrainian Affairs. This was reported by Politico, citing two unnamed EU officials, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that Johansson will take a newly created position in which she will help monitor the European Commission's recently published long-term strategy for Ukrainian refugees.

Johansson, a former Swedish minister, was the EU Commissioner for Home Affairs from 2019 to 2024. She repeatedly visited Ukraine, including a refugee camp on the border with Romania, and in September last year was awarded the Ukrainian Order of Merit - writes the publication.

Last week, European Commissioner for Migration Magnus Brunner announced that the role of the special envoy will be to strengthen coordination, represent the interests of Ukrainians and implement practical support tools, including the development of centers."

Let us remind you

The European Union is developing a plan for the safe return of Ukrainians after the war, taking into account the interests of those returning and those remaining in the EU until March 2027.