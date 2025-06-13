$41.510.04
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 05:14 PM
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 65337 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Publications
Exclusives
Ilva Johansson will become the EU's special representative for Ukrainian affairs: what is known about her

Kyiv • UNN

 • 532 views

Former European Commissioner Ilva Johansson will become the new EU special envoy for Ukrainian affairs. She will oversee the European Commission's strategy on Ukrainian refugees.

Ilva Johansson will become the EU's special representative for Ukrainian affairs: what is known about her

Former European Commissioner Ylva Johansson will become the new Special Envoy of the European Union for Ukrainian Affairs. This was reported by Politico, citing two unnamed EU officials, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that Johansson will take a newly created position in which she will help monitor the European Commission's recently published long-term strategy for Ukrainian refugees.

Johansson, a former Swedish minister, was the EU Commissioner for Home Affairs from 2019 to 2024. She repeatedly visited Ukraine, including a refugee camp on the border with Romania, and in September last year was awarded the Ukrainian Order of Merit

- writes the publication.

Last week, European Commissioner for Migration Magnus Brunner announced that the role of the special envoy will be to strengthen coordination, represent the interests of Ukrainians and implement practical support tools, including the development of centers."

Let us remind you

The European Union is developing a plan for the safe return of Ukrainians after the war, taking into account the interests of those returning and those remaining in the EU until March 2027.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
European Commission
European Union
