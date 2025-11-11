Illegally used state gas worth UAH 250 million: former head of "Blakytne Palyvo" to face trial in Cherkasy region

In the Cherkasy region, the investigation into the former chairman of the board of the private company "Blakytne Palyvo" has been completed. It concerns the illegal use of state gas worth 250 million hryvnias, reports UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As the investigation established, in January 2023, due to debts, the company's natural gas supply was cut off. Despite this, the former head did not conclude new contracts and organized further consumption of the resource.

Between February and June 2023, over 10 million cubic meters of gas were illegally withdrawn from the gas distribution system. As a result, the state suffered losses of over 251 million hryvnias.

The defendant is accused of abuse of power by an official of a private enterprise, which caused severe consequences for state interests (Part 2 of Article 364-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from 3 to 6 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions for up to 3 years.

Currently, the indictment has been sent to court.

