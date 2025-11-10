Large-scale scheme exposed in the fuel and energy sector: a suspect in the embezzlement of UAH 5.8 billion detained

Law enforcement officers detained a man who had been hiding abroad for over a year and was on an international wanted list. He is suspected of embezzling property worth over UAH 5.8 billion as part of an organized group operating in Ukraine's fuel and energy sector. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, a suspect was detained, who is charged with a crime under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – embezzlement of property on an especially large scale, committed by an organized group.

According to the investigation, during 2017-2022, a group of individuals, which included officials of a large oil refining enterprise and representatives of controlled commercial structures, organized a scheme for the illegal alienation of petroleum products. – reported the PGO.

Companies controlled by the participants of the criminal scheme received petroleum products without actual payment, after which they resold them to other business entities. The perpetrators transferred the received funds to their own accounts and appropriated them. To legalize the illegal operations, the parties concluded fictitious agreements with deferred payments – sometimes even up to two years after the end of martial law.

The total damage to the enterprise exceeds UAH 5.8 billion. This figure became known after an economic examination and audit checks.

In 2024, the suspect was served with a notice of suspicion, but he fled abroad, trying to avoid responsibility. Subsequently, the man was put on an international wanted list.

On November 7, 2025, he was detained and brought to Ukraine. At the request of the prosecutors, the court chose a preventive measure for him, the details of which are currently not disclosed in the interests of the investigation.

