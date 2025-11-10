$41.980.11
48.510.02
ukenru
01:36 PM • 6944 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
01:10 PM • 11115 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 15612 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
10:02 AM • 30796 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 64555 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
09:28 AM • 38009 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
08:17 AM • 41653 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 38056 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
November 10, 12:30 AM • 30394 views
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
November 9, 12:22 PM • 54246 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Large-scale scheme exposed in the fuel and energy sector: a suspect in the embezzlement of UAH 5.8 billion detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1906 views

A man who was on an international wanted list on suspicion of embezzling over UAH 5.8 billion has been detained in Ukraine. He was part of an organized group operating in Ukraine's fuel and energy sector.

Large-scale scheme exposed in the fuel and energy sector: a suspect in the embezzlement of UAH 5.8 billion detained

Law enforcement officers detained a man who had been hiding abroad for over a year and was on an international wanted list. He is suspected of embezzling property worth over UAH 5.8 billion as part of an organized group operating in Ukraine's fuel and energy sector. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, a suspect was detained, who is charged with a crime under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – embezzlement of property on an especially large scale, committed by an organized group.

According to the investigation, during 2017-2022, a group of individuals, which included officials of a large oil refining enterprise and representatives of controlled commercial structures, organized a scheme for the illegal alienation of petroleum products.

– reported the PGO.

Companies controlled by the participants of the criminal scheme received petroleum products without actual payment, after which they resold them to other business entities. The perpetrators transferred the received funds to their own accounts and appropriated them. To legalize the illegal operations, the parties concluded fictitious agreements with deferred payments – sometimes even up to two years after the end of martial law.

Evaded answers and gave knowingly false testimony: charges against a witness in the case of NABU detective Magamedrasulov sent to court10.11.25, 12:11 • 9690 views

The total damage to the enterprise exceeds UAH 5.8 billion. This figure became known after an economic examination and audit checks.

In 2024, the suspect was served with a notice of suspicion, but he fled abroad, trying to avoid responsibility. Subsequently, the man was put on an international wanted list.

On November 7, 2025, he was detained and brought to Ukraine. At the request of the prosecutors, the court chose a preventive measure for him, the details of which are currently not disclosed in the interests of the investigation.

Large-scale corruption scheme in the energy sector: a "curious artifact" with Russian symbols found in the suspect's office10.11.25, 14:24 • 2516 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukraine