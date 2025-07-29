Illegally seized UAH 11.5 million from "Kyivpastrans": director of a private company received a notice of suspicion

The director of the company that supplied electricity to KP "Kyivpastrans" at inflated prices received a suspicion of embezzling UAH 11.5 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, the private company and the communal enterprise concluded an agreement on the supply of electrical energy. However, subsequently, the director of the company did not inform KP "Kyivpastrans" about the reduction in the cost of electricity, although he was obliged to do so according to the concluded agreement and in accordance with the norms of current legislation.

The prosecutor's office reported that, according to the conclusions of the conducted examinations, KP "Kyivpastrans" overpaid almost UAH 11.5 million under this agreement. The capital's budget suffered losses for this amount.

Law enforcement officers informed the director of the company about the suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Appropriation, embezzlement of property or seizure of it by abuse of official position).

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of seven to twelve years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and with confiscation of property.

