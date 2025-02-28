Illegal receipt of compensation: court arrests former MP Nesterenko in absentia
Kyiv • UNN
The HACC arrested former MP Vadym Nesterenko, who is on the international wanted list, in absentia. He is suspected of illegally receiving compensation for rent, despite having his own apartment in Kyiv.
The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on former MP Vadym Nesterenko, who is suspected of illegally receiving more than UAH 700 thousand in compensation for renting an apartment in the capital. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SAPO.
Details
As UNN has learned from its own sources, it is about former MP Vadym Nesterenko, who has been on the international wanted list since October 2024.
On February 28, 2025, following consideration of a petition filed by a NABU detective and approved by the SAPO prosecutor, the HACC investigating judge imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention on a Member of Parliament of the VIII convocation suspected of illegally receiving compensation for renting housing,
The SAPO notes that after the suspect is detained and brought to the place of pre-trial investigation, the investigating judge will decide on the application of this measure of restraint.
The pre-trial investigation established that during 2014-2018, the MP received compensation for rent and hotel accommodation at the expense of budgetary funds. At the same time, it turned out that since 2007, the MP had been privately owning an apartment in Kyiv, which deprived him of the right to such compensation. He failed to notify the relevant departments of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of his ownership of this real estate,
As a result, the company suffered losses in excess of UAH 700 thousand.
Addendum
The High Anti-Corruption Court found former MP Vitaliy Barvinenko guilty of illegally receiving UAH 613,000 in compensation for renting an apartment in the capital. The court released him from serving the main sentence with probation, setting a probationary period of 1 year.