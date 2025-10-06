Ike Turner Jr., Tina Turner's stepson, dies at 67

Ike Turner Jr.

The stepson of the legendary singer died in a Los Angeles hospital on Saturday, October 4. This news was confirmed to the media by Tina Turner's niece, Jacquelyn Bullock. Reports UNN with reference to TMZ, Pagesix and People.

Details

Ike Turner Jr., son of Ike Turner and Tina Turner, music producer, Grammy Award winner, died of kidney failure on Saturday in a Los Angeles hospital. The corresponding information was confirmed to American media by his cousin Jacquelyn Bullock.

Recently, Ike Turner Jr.'s health had deteriorated: he had serious heart problems, and last month he suffered a stroke.

Jacquelyn Bullock, in her detailed message, emphasized the wonderful qualities of her cousin, noting him as a close friend:

Junior was more than a cousin to me, he was a brother — we grew up in the same famous family. .. (Regarding his obvious musical talent) There wasn't an instrument he wouldn't try to play. He initially loved drums, but my aunt, his mother Tina, insisted he take down the drum kit after every rehearsal — this prompted him to turn to keyboards. - the woman noted.

Tina and Ike Turner had a total of four children.

The American musician and producer, one of the founders of rock and roll, adopted Ike Sr., Ike Jr., and Michael, from his previous relationships with Lorraine Taylor.

Ike Jr. was born in 1958 to Ike Sr. and Lorraine Taylor. - known from his biography.

Ike and Tina had one child together, son Ronnie Turner. Tina Turner was also the mother of Raymond Craig, whom she had with Raymond Hill, writes People.

Addition

Ike Turner Sr. died in December 2007 at the age of 76 from a cocaine overdose.

Tina Turner died in May 2023 at the age of 83 after a "long illness."

Ike Turner Jr., having learned to play drums and piano at a very young age, began working as a sound engineer and session musician at Bolic Sound Studios, a recording studio in Los Angeles.

He worked with his mother when she started her career after divorcing Ike Sr., and as he recalled, his father "threatened to kill him" if he worked with Tina.

Ike Jr.'s career included a Grammy Award in 2007 for his outstanding work and participation in the creation of Ike Turner Sr.'s album "Risin' With the Blues."

Craig and Ronnie, Ike Jr.'s brothers, died several years ago. Craig committed suicide in July 2018. Ronnie died four years later from complications of colon cancer.

Recall

