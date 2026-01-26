Ihor Tsyhanyk shocked with a statement about Mykhailo Mudryk's return, and also revealed who else from Shakhtar Donetsk could be called up to the Ukrainian national team

$43.140.03
05:23 PM • 3094 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 10266 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
01:53 PM • 12826 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 19004 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 19593 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 33850 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 23806 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 46087 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 22144 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 41262 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Popular news
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trainsJanuary 26, 09:18 AM • 31425 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 38540 views
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEKJanuary 26, 10:52 AM • 27343 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 11968 views
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 26, 11:59 AM • 19116 views
Publications
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join it06:05 PM • 1922 views
UNN Lite
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco05:14 PM • 1668 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine02:43 PM • 5710 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideo02:07 PM • 6412 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 11983 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 34473 views
Ihor Tsyhanyk shocked with a statement about Mykhailo Mudryk's return, and also revealed who else from Shakhtar Donetsk could be called up to the Ukrainian national team

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Ihor Tsyhanyk reported that Mudryk can train 6 months before the end of his disqualification. The Ukrainian national team is considering the naturalization of Shakhtar's Brazilians, Pedro Henrique and Pedrinho.

Ihor Tsyhanyk shocked with a statement about Mykhailo Mudryk's return, and also revealed who else from Shakhtar Donetsk could be called up to the Ukrainian national team

Popular Ukrainian sports journalist and football commentator Ihor Tsyhanyk, as part of his program, revealed several interesting insights from the world of Ukrainian football. This is reported by UNN with reference to the blogger's YouTube project.

Details

In particular, the popular journalist reported that Chelsea and Ukraine national team midfielder Mykhailo Mudryk, who was disqualified due to a confirmed B-sample doping test, may be allowed to train with the team 6 months before the end of his disqualification period. By the way, a similar precedent in world football has already occurred with Paul Pogba, who received the same right 3 months before the end of similar sanctions.

In addition, Tsyhanyk shared another hot insight. In particular, he claims that the Ukrainian national team may eventually be joined by Brazilian legionnaire of Shakhtar Donetsk, Pedro Henrique. Let us remind you that the 23-year-old Brazilian plays for the Donetsk team as a left-back. By the way, this news is interesting because information recently emerged that another Brazilian from Shakhtar, Pedrinho, might obtain Ukrainian citizenship.

In particular, regarding the situation surrounding both footballers, the journalist said the following: "Currently, both footballers are considering this option. They are thinking about how beneficial it is, how much they need it, how they intend to connect themselves with Ukraine, because there are certain risks. We must understand that if a footballer obtains a passport, he becomes a full citizen of Ukraine and must comply with the laws that are currently in Ukraine – and this is a bit of a risk. It seems that since January 16, a law on the possibility of not dual citizenship, but some adjustment with other citizenships, has come into force, and perhaps there are some positive aspects in that. But at this stage, there is no specific consent from the footballers themselves, at which they would say: "Yes, let's start the process." The discussion is ongoing."

Stanislav Karmazin

