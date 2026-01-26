Ihor Tsyhanyk shocked with a statement about Mykhailo Mudryk's return, and also revealed who else from Shakhtar Donetsk could be called up to the Ukrainian national team

Popular Ukrainian sports journalist and football commentator Ihor Tsyhanyk, as part of his program, revealed several interesting insights from the world of Ukrainian football. This is reported by UNN with reference to the blogger's YouTube project.

In particular, the popular journalist reported that Chelsea and Ukraine national team midfielder Mykhailo Mudryk, who was disqualified due to a confirmed B-sample doping test, may be allowed to train with the team 6 months before the end of his disqualification period. By the way, a similar precedent in world football has already occurred with Paul Pogba, who received the same right 3 months before the end of similar sanctions.

In addition, Tsyhanyk shared another hot insight. In particular, he claims that the Ukrainian national team may eventually be joined by Brazilian legionnaire of Shakhtar Donetsk, Pedro Henrique. Let us remind you that the 23-year-old Brazilian plays for the Donetsk team as a left-back. By the way, this news is interesting because information recently emerged that another Brazilian from Shakhtar, Pedrinho, might obtain Ukrainian citizenship.

In particular, regarding the situation surrounding both footballers, the journalist said the following: "Currently, both footballers are considering this option. They are thinking about how beneficial it is, how much they need it, how they intend to connect themselves with Ukraine, because there are certain risks. We must understand that if a footballer obtains a passport, he becomes a full citizen of Ukraine and must comply with the laws that are currently in Ukraine – and this is a bit of a risk. It seems that since January 16, a law on the possibility of not dual citizenship, but some adjustment with other citizenships, has come into force, and perhaps there are some positive aspects in that. But at this stage, there is no specific consent from the footballers themselves, at which they would say: "Yes, let's start the process." The discussion is ongoing."