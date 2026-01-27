"If you need to go outside - use a mask": in one of the districts of Lviv region, carbon monoxide levels exceeded after a Russian attack

$43.130.01
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
08:29 AM • 5300 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 10454 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 26527 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 72366 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 43781 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 47645 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 40154 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 64388 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 30405 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Pistorius: Germany has exhausted its capacity to supply Patriot systems to Ukraine
January 27, 12:45 AM
Russia wants to ban anonymity on the internet - CPD
January 27, 01:19 AM
France blocks Ukraine's attempts to acquire British Storm Shadow missiles - The Telegraph
January 27, 02:28 AM
Russia must be held accountable for a just peace - Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN
January 27, 03:02 AM
Emergency power outages hit several regions - Ukrenergo
06:18 AM
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 2166 views
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join it
January 26, 06:05 PM
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 72367 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 11:38 AM
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood market
January 26, 10:01 AM
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 69409 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Oleh Syniehubov
Serhiy Lysak
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Lviv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco
January 26, 05:14 PM
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 26, 02:43 PM
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silence
January 26, 02:07 PM
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the project
January 26, 11:48 AM
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - report
January 24, 11:07 AM
Technology
Social network
Film
Financial Times
Shahed-136

"If you need to go outside - use a mask": in one of the districts of Lviv region, carbon monoxide levels exceeded after a Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 910 views

Specialists recorded a temporary exceedance of carbon monoxide levels in the village of Smilne after a morning attack by an enemy drone on an infrastructure facility. The situation is under control, and the radiation background is normal.

"If you need to go outside - use a mask": in one of the districts of Lviv region, carbon monoxide levels exceeded after a Russian attack

In the Lviv region, an excess of carbon monoxide was recorded in the village of Smilne after a Russian drone attack, Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, announced on Tuesday on Telegram, UNN reports.

Specialists from the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention recorded a temporary excess of carbon monoxide levels in the village of Smilne. This is due to the morning attack by an enemy drone on an infrastructure facility in the Zolochiv district.

- Kozytskyi wrote.

According to him, the situation is under control. The radiation background is normal.

"People with chronic respiratory and cardiovascular diseases living in Smilne are advised to stay at home if possible. If you need to go outside, use a disposable mask. Temporarily refrain from ventilating premises," the head of the Regional Military Administration stated.

According to him, service employees continue laboratory research in the direction of wind movement.

Russian attack on Brody on January 27: smoke is felt in the city, school classes canceled
27.01.26, 09:41

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in UkraineHealth
War in Ukraine