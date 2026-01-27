"If you need to go outside - use a mask": in one of the districts of Lviv region, carbon monoxide levels exceeded after a Russian attack

In the Lviv region, an excess of carbon monoxide was recorded in the village of Smilne after a Russian drone attack, Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, announced on Tuesday on Telegram, UNN reports.

Specialists from the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention recorded a temporary excess of carbon monoxide levels in the village of Smilne. This is due to the morning attack by an enemy drone on an infrastructure facility in the Zolochiv district. - Kozytskyi wrote.

According to him, the situation is under control. The radiation background is normal.

"People with chronic respiratory and cardiovascular diseases living in Smilne are advised to stay at home if possible. If you need to go outside, use a disposable mask. Temporarily refrain from ventilating premises," the head of the Regional Military Administration stated.

According to him, service employees continue laboratory research in the direction of wind movement.

