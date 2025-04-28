$41.750.06
White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire
01:08 PM • 574 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
12:59 PM • 2740 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
12:30 PM • 6914 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

12:00 PM • 7166 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 11319 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 59703 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 56366 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 58437 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 85546 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 137943 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

If Russia really wants peace, it must cease fire immediately - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

According to Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, Ukraine is ready to support a lasting ceasefire. He called on Russia to cease fire immediately, not to wait until May 8.

If Russia really wants peace, it must cease fire immediately - Sybiha

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukraine is ready to support a long-term ceasefire. He called on Russia to cease fire now from any date and for 30 days, not just for a parade. He announced this on Telegram, UNN writes.

If Russia really wants peace, it must cease fire immediately. Why wait until May 8? If you can cease fire now from any date and for 30 days - so that it is real, and not just for a parade

- the message says.

"Ukraine is ready to support a long-term, reliable and complete ceasefire. And we constantly offer this - at least for 30 days," Sybiha added.

Recall

Russia announces a truce from May 8 to 11, citing the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The Kremlin says that the Ukrainian side must join the truce.

The head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council stated that Putin's announced "truce" is a manipulation, because it is not a comprehensive ceasefire. The Kremlin said it would give an "adequate response" in the event of a truce violation.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
Ukraine
