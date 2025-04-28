If Russia really wants peace, it must cease fire immediately - Sybiha

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukraine is ready to support a long-term ceasefire. He called on Russia to cease fire now from any date and for 30 days, not just for a parade. He announced this on Telegram, UNN writes.

If Russia really wants peace, it must cease fire immediately. Why wait until May 8? If you can cease fire now from any date and for 30 days - so that it is real, and not just for a parade - the message says.

"Ukraine is ready to support a long-term, reliable and complete ceasefire. And we constantly offer this - at least for 30 days," Sybiha added.

Recall

Russia announces a truce from May 8 to 11, citing the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The Kremlin says that the Ukrainian side must join the truce.

The head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council stated that Putin's announced "truce" is a manipulation, because it is not a comprehensive ceasefire. The Kremlin said it would give an "adequate response" in the event of a truce violation.