"If Putin plays with Trump, he will regret it", - Senator Graham
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump is trying to persuade the President of the Russian Federation to sit down at the negotiating table to achieve peace in Ukraine. But, if Vladimir Putin plays with Trump, he will regret it, said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. The American politician is quoted by CBS News, reports UNN.
On Sunday, March 16, on the TV show "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Senator Graham was asked whether Trump would sign a law to impose additional sanctions on Russia, because the American president has not yet applied serious sanctions. According to Graham, Trump is probably waiting for the results of the discussions being conducted by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
Trump is going to talk to Putin this week. You can't solve a problem until you talk to the person who creates it. And the problem is Putin. He is a predator on Ukraine and on the region in general
Lindsey Graham also expressed hope that the head of the White House will still convince Putin to sit down at the negotiating table to declare a truce and find a solution that will be beneficial for Ukraine and Russia.
"You'll never know until you try. And there is only one person on the planet capable of this, and that is President Trump. If Putin plays with Trump, he will regret it," said the Republican senator.
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a telephone conversation next week. US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff called his meeting with Putin positive.
