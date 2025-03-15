Zelensky believes that it may take more than 30 days to cease fire
Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it may take more than 30 days to reach a silence agreement. Ukraine counts on the support of Europe and America in rebuilding the country and strengthening the army.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that it may take a little longer than 30 days to cease fire. Zelenskyy said this during a meeting with journalists, UNN reports.
The ceasefire is a regime that, as you know, is currently a 30-day offer... it's hard for me to say what will happen next, because this is the deadline by which you need to have an agreement on the next steps. I think that if it's very difficult, and it probably will be, I think... I can't be 100% sure that 30 days will be enough. I think that from our side - it will be enough. But when we have three parties, we will do everything to make it not three, but four parties, so that Europe is there. I would very much like our partners to support us in this. This is important for us, because who will help finance our army? And where will Ukraine be in terms of security guarantees of the economic component of these guarantees. This is the European Union, and assistance is Europe
He noted that Ukraine primarily counts on Europe and America in the reconstruction of the country and the strengthening of the army.
I believe that those we count on should be parties to the agreement. Europe, America, and us - Ukraine and Russia. I think so. Maybe not 30 days, well, maybe it will take a little longer, but it is very important that there is one or another term in the agreement on silence, or not an agreement, but agreements, then this will reduce the possibilities for Russians to play in an eternal frozen conflict
Let us remind
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that negotiations between the US and Russia may take place as early as next Monday, March 17, which US President Donald Trump hinted at earlier, saying that more details on the ceasefire will be known on this day.