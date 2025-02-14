“If not Russia, what country can provide us with so much gas?” China's Foreign Ministry responds to calls to stop buying gas from Russia

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi responded to calls to stop purchasing gas from Russia, noting that there is no country that could supply China with as much gas as Russia does. According to him, some countries politicize economic and trade issues in order to put pressure on China.

Wang Yi said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports .

Details

China and Russia are neighbors, we share a common border. In the past, our relations have gone through difficult times, we have drawn conclusions and agreed on the principles of mutual relations. Russia and China have normal bilateral relations. You hinted that China could stop buying gas from Russia... well, let's say it happens. What other country can supply China with as much gas as we need? It is simply not possible and it is dangerous because some countries politicize economic and trade issues to put pressure on China. We cannot allow this, we have a responsibility to our people - Wang Yi said.

According to him, all disagreements between countries should be resolved through dialogue, because “force and sanctions cannot solve any issues.

In February 2022, China initiated a dialogue, and a 4-point plan was formulated, namely: the sovereignty and integrity of both countries, adherence to the principles of the UN Charter, the interest of both sides, and the use of all opportunities on the path to peace - Wang Yi added.

Recall

US President Donald Trump has said that China could play a key role in ending the war in Ukraine, emphasizing Beijing's significant influence on Russia. However, analysts doubt that Xi Jinping will be ready to support Washington's initiative.