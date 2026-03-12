IDF eliminated Hezbollah unit commander in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces eliminated a commander of the Hezbollah's "Radwan Forces" unit in southern Lebanon. This is reported by UNN with reference to IDF.

According to the Israeli army, more than 100 terrorists have been eliminated and more than 60 command and control centers of the "Radwan Forces" have been dismantled.

The "Radwan Forces" unit, which is responsible for Hezbollah raids and serves as a central tool for attack and propaganda for the organization, has been a primary target of the IDF's efforts to further weaken the Hezbollah terrorist organization. - the message says.

