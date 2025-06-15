IDF announced the completion of strikes on nuclear infrastructure in Tehran

The Israel Defense Forces announced the completion of a series of large-scale airstrikes on facilities in Tehran related to the Iranian nuclear program. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Recently, the Israeli Air Force completed a series of large-scale strikes, carried out on the basis of intelligence data, on a number of facilities in Tehran related to the Iranian project to create nuclear weapons - the message says.

It is noted that among the goals were:

headquarters of the Iranian Ministry of Defense;

headquarters of the SPND nuclear project;

other facilities that contributed to the regime's efforts to create nuclear weapons and where the Iranian nuclear archive was stored.

Israel attacked Tehran: fuel depots are on fire, nuclear facilities are hit (video)