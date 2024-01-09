Idan Amedi, star of the TV series "Fauda", is seriously wounded in the Gaza Strip

Israeli actor and singer Idan Amedi was seriously wounded during the fighting in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

The artist was taken by evacuation flight to the Shiba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, where doctors operated on him.

It is noted that currently the actor is in a serious but stable condition. His life is no longer in danger.

After the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, Idan Amedi was drafted into the IDF as a reservist. He was serving in the Combat Engineer Corps when he was injured.

Amedi is known for his role as an undercover operative in the Netflix series Fauda, based on the experience of an elite unit of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). The creators of the series, Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, wished him a speedy recovery.

Since 2018, he has been married to civil society activist Miriam Benjaminov. The couple has two children.

