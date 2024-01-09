ukenru
Idan Amedi, star of the TV series "Fauda", is seriously wounded in the Gaza Strip

Idan Amedi, star of the TV series "Fauda", is seriously wounded in the Gaza Strip

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28912 views

Israeli actor Idan Amedi, who joined the IDF after October 7 as a reservist, was seriously wounded in Gaza.

Israeli actor and singer Idan Amedi was seriously wounded during the fighting in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

The artist was taken by evacuation flight to the Shiba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, where doctors operated on him.

It is noted that currently the actor is in a serious but stable condition. His life is no longer in danger.

Addendum

After the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, Idan Amedi was drafted into the IDF as a reservist. He was serving in the Combat Engineer Corps when he was injured.

Hamas uses al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, but evacuates before Israeli army arrives - Reuters

Amedi is known for his role as an undercover operative in the Netflix series Fauda, based on the experience of an elite unit of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). The creators of the series, Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, wished him a speedy recovery.

Since 2018, he has been married to civil society activist Miriam Benjaminov. The couple has two children.

Recall

Famous American actor and screenwriter Mickey Rourke, who previously called for the transfer of necessary weapons for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, is raising a million dollars to restore houses destroyed by Russia in Kherson.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

