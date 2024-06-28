ICC postpones issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister and Defense Minister
The ICC has postponed the issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on suspicion of war crimes, giving the UK and other countries time to submit their views as amicus curiae until July 12.
The pre-trial tribunal of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has postponed its decision to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. This was written by The Jerusalem Post, reported UNN.
The ICC Pre-Trial Tribunal has postponed its decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant, requested by Prosecutor Kareem Khan for alleged war crimes.
The postponement followed the filing of an amicus curiae ("friend of the court") brief by the UK against the ICC's jurisdiction. The decision granted the UK's request to intervene and also gave other countries the right to express their views in the case.
The ICC has given the UK and other countries until July 12 to submit their opinions as amicus curiae, i.e. persons who assist the court and offer it information relevant to the case.
After the ICC's decision, the process of issuing arrest warrants can take months.
In May, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Kareem Khan, announced that he had requested arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant, as well as three Hamas leaders.
According to The Wall Street Journal , citing Israeli officials, Israel is concerned that the International Criminal Court is preparing to issue arrest warrants for its high-ranking officials.
