ICC issues arrest warrants for Shoigu and Gerasimov for Russian missile strikes on Ukraine

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90361 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118697 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188730 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233145 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143116 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368967 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181726 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149620 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197911 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

+19°
2m/s
45%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64461 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72375 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98758 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84722 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30235 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85061 views

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 666 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4034 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11550 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13202 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17225 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ICC issues arrest warrants for Shoigu and Gerasimov for Russian missile strikes on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78330 views

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov for alleged war crimes related to missile strikes on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure from October 2022 to March 23.

ICC issues arrest warrants for Shoigu and Gerasimov for Russian missile strikes on Ukraine

On Tuesday, June 24, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for two people - Sergei Kuzugetovich Shoigu (former Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation - ed.) and Valery Vasilyevich Gerasimov (Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation - ed.). This was reported by UNN with reference to the ICC statement.

Details

Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court (...) has issued arrest warrants for two individuals, Mr. Sergei Kuzugetovich Shoigu and Mr. Valery Vasilyevich Gerasimov, in the context of the situation in Ukraine for alleged international crimes committed between at least October 10, 2022 and at least March 9, 2023

- said the ICC.

It is noted that two arrest warrants were issued on applications filed by the prosecution.

Pre-Trial Chamber II considered that there were reasonable grounds to believe that the two suspects were responsible for missile strikes carried out by the Russian armed forces against Ukraine's electricity infrastructure from at least October 10, 2022 until at least March 9, 2023. During this period, the Russian armed forces carried out a large number of strikes against numerous power plants and substations in various locations in Ukraine

- the ICC explanation says.

Also , the Pre-Trial Chamber found that there were reasonable grounds to believe that the alleged attacks were directed against civilian objects. 

The ICC adds that in view of the Russian missile attacks, "there are reasonable grounds to believe that the suspects intentionally caused great suffering or serious bodily injury to mental or physical health, thus constituting criminal responsibility for crimes against humanity and other inhumane acts.

Addition

The Office of the President of Ukraine has already reacted to the decision of the International Criminal Court. In particular, the head of OP Andriy Yermak emphasized that this is an important decision for Ukraine.

The warrants relate to international crimes committed between October 10, 2022 and March 9, 2023. These are attacks on civilian objects, energy infrastructure, harm to civilians and objects, as well as crimes against humanity.Shoigu and Gerasimov bear individual responsibility

Yermak emphasizes.

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that representatives of 44 countries emphasized the importance of Russia's full responsibility for crimes against Ukraine - they supported the idea of creating a special tribunal.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31