ICC issues arrest warrants for Shoigu and Gerasimov for Russian missile strikes on Ukraine

On Tuesday, June 24, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for two people - Sergei Kuzugetovich Shoigu (former Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation - ed.) and Valery Vasilyevich Gerasimov (Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation - ed.). This was reported by UNN with reference to the ICC statement.

Details

Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court (...) has issued arrest warrants for two individuals, Mr. Sergei Kuzugetovich Shoigu and Mr. Valery Vasilyevich Gerasimov, in the context of the situation in Ukraine for alleged international crimes committed between at least October 10, 2022 and at least March 9, 2023 - said the ICC.

It is noted that two arrest warrants were issued on applications filed by the prosecution.

Pre-Trial Chamber II considered that there were reasonable grounds to believe that the two suspects were responsible for missile strikes carried out by the Russian armed forces against Ukraine's electricity infrastructure from at least October 10, 2022 until at least March 9, 2023. During this period, the Russian armed forces carried out a large number of strikes against numerous power plants and substations in various locations in Ukraine - the ICC explanation says.

Also , the Pre-Trial Chamber found that there were reasonable grounds to believe that the alleged attacks were directed against civilian objects.

The ICC adds that in view of the Russian missile attacks, "there are reasonable grounds to believe that the suspects intentionally caused great suffering or serious bodily injury to mental or physical health, thus constituting criminal responsibility for crimes against humanity and other inhumane acts.

Addition

The Office of the President of Ukraine has already reacted to the decision of the International Criminal Court. In particular, the head of OP Andriy Yermak emphasized that this is an important decision for Ukraine.

The warrants relate to international crimes committed between October 10, 2022 and March 9, 2023. These are attacks on civilian objects, energy infrastructure, harm to civilians and objects, as well as crimes against humanity.Shoigu and Gerasimov bear individual responsibility Yermak emphasizes.

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that representatives of 44 countries emphasized the importance of Russia's full responsibility for crimes against Ukraine - they supported the idea of creating a special tribunal.