How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
May 29, 01:16 PM • 97020 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 114643 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 117053 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 108159 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 194088 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 102766 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 126785 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 111528 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 116310 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 102233 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

IAEA sees no signs of Russians preparing to launch ZNPP

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

An IAEA representative stated that there are currently no signs of preparations for the launch of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. This came after Ukraine's complaints about information regarding the possible connection of the ZNPP to the Russian Federation's network.

IAEA sees no signs of Russians preparing to launch ZNPP

There are no signs that Russia is preparing to launch the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). This was reported by Reuters, citing an unnamed official of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), UNN informs.

Details

This statement was made after Ukraine complained about reports that Russia was preparing to connect the Zaporizhzhia NPP to its grid.

Our teams continue to confirm that there are currently no signs that any active preparations are underway to restart the plant

said the IAEA representative.

The publication indicates that the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is currently under the control of the Russian Federation, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

Recall

According to The New York Times, satellite images indicate Russia's plan to restart the captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. According to a new Greenpeace report, Russia is building a power line in the occupied southern part of Ukraine to connect the large nuclear power plant it seized to its own grid.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko stated that attempts by the Russians to launch the Zaporizhzhia NPP power units could have dangerous consequences. He called on the IAEA to prevent a catastrophic scenario.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

