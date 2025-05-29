IAEA sees no signs of Russians preparing to launch ZNPP

There are no signs that Russia is preparing to launch the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). This was reported by Reuters, citing an unnamed official of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), UNN informs.

Details

This statement was made after Ukraine complained about reports that Russia was preparing to connect the Zaporizhzhia NPP to its grid.

Our teams continue to confirm that there are currently no signs that any active preparations are underway to restart the plant said the IAEA representative.

The publication indicates that the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is currently under the control of the Russian Federation, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

Recall

According to The New York Times, satellite images indicate Russia's plan to restart the captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. According to a new Greenpeace report, Russia is building a power line in the occupied southern part of Ukraine to connect the large nuclear power plant it seized to its own grid.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko stated that attempts by the Russians to launch the Zaporizhzhia NPP power units could have dangerous consequences. He called on the IAEA to prevent a catastrophic scenario.

Russia uses the Zaporizhzhia NPP as a military base and a tool of political blackmail - the Representation of Ukraine to the OSCE and the UN