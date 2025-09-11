IAEA reported military activity near Ukrainian NPPs: nuclear safety at risk

$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
07:11 AM • 8574 views
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
05:01 AM • 23190 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 37591 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 85323 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 47129 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 46055 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 42422 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 80606 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 100398 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 73125 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
4.8m/s
37%
756mm
Popular news
ATESH agents attacked an air defense plant in Tula (video)VideoSeptember 11, 01:25 AM • 25383 views
All educators will annually receive a reward for diligent work - SvyrydenkoSeptember 11, 01:44 AM • 14553 views
The enemy conducts raids on the temporarily occupied territories and searches for those who help the Defense ForcesSeptember 11, 02:43 AM • 5742 views
Merz on Russian drone invasion of Poland: deliberate provocation by the Kremlin03:46 AM • 14392 views
Drone attack on Ukraine on September 11: Air defense destroyed 62 enemy UAVsPhoto06:42 AM • 8684 views
Publications
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history05:01 AM • 23195 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 85329 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 80610 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 60104 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideoSeptember 10, 08:44 AM • 100402 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Tusk
Friedrich Merz
Kash Patel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
The Pentagon
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 years07:32 AM • 2162 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 23034 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 87732 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 79342 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 74999 views
Actual
The Guardian
Twitter
DJI Mavic
Falcon 9
SpaceX Starship

IAEA reported military activity near Ukrainian NPPs: nuclear safety at risk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 478 views

IAEA teams recorded explosions and drone flights near Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs. This creates a serious danger, as any hostilities near nuclear facilities violate key safety principles.

IAEA reported military activity near Ukrainian NPPs: nuclear safety at risk

IAEA teams at the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs recorded explosions and drone flights on the night of September 10. Although no direct damage was caused to the stations, the agency's leadership warns: any hostilities near nuclear facilities pose a serious danger. This is stated in the statement of the IAEA Director General, writes UNN.

Details

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi stated that his specialists witnessed "extremely large-scale military activity" near two operating Ukrainian NPPs. In particular, nine drones were recorded at the Khmelnytskyi station three kilometers from the site, and the Rivne NPP reported the flight of 13 drones in the observation zone.

No nuclear power plant should be in a combat zone. A serious accident would be a disaster for all parties to the conflict.

Grossi emphasized.

The IAEA emphasizes that military activity near NPPs violates several key safety principles at once, including the physical integrity of facilities and personnel protection. This makes Ukrainian stations extremely vulnerable.

Direct threat to Europe's nuclear safety: Ministry of Energy reacts to Putin's statements regarding Zaporizhzhia NPP02.09.25, 22:05 • 8474 views

Of particular concern is the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is directly close to the zone of active hostilities. According to Grossi, six of the seven basic safety criteria there remain under threat. Agency observers regularly hear shelling and report limited access to part of the infrastructure, including the diesel fuel storage.

Vulnerability of other objects

In the Chornobyl territory, three of the "seven pillars" of security remain at risk after a drone attack in February. Despite the difficulties, the Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, and South Ukrainian NPPs continue to stably generate electricity. The deterioration of the power grid, in particular the damage to substations, increases the risk of emergency reactor shutdown.

The IAEA, together with the EU and 30 donor countries, supplies equipment to enhance the safety of Ukrainian NPPs. At the same time, the agency calls on the parties to the conflict to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from military actions near nuclear facilities.

Recall

IAEA Head Grossi reported 217 Agency missions in Ukraine involving 176 employees, covering all nuclear power plants, including Chornobyl. The IAEA almost daily informs about the situation at the occupied ZNPP, where its launch after de-occupation may take years.

Grossi also reported that no ZNPP reactor can be safely launched due to the unstable situation and the threat to the seven pillars. The water level in the cooling pond is approaching critical, and the presence of Russian troops near the station also increases the risks.

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
European Union
Europe
Ukraine