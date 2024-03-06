IAEA head arrives in Russia

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi arrived in Russian Sochi on the evening of Tuesday, March 5, according to the Russian media, writes UNN.

Earlier Grossi said that he intended to visit Russia and meet with President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian side reported that the IAEA chief will hold several high-level meetings in Russia, in particular, consultations to discuss the nuclear safety of the Zaporizhzhya NPP.

