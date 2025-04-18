Sunny Bunny Film Festival in Kyiv caused a wave of criticism due to the overlap with Easter holidays: organizers' response

$41.380.17
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 36259 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 50782 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 63224 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 68386 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 105289 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 91666 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 155141 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 53932 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 137748 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 85047 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 87845 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 20591 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against three Chinese companies amid accusations of Beijing arming Russia

April 18, 01:25 PM • 23039 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 18432 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 15040 views
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

05:00 PM • 36257 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 87878 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 143827 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 155140 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 137748 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Charles III

Rustem Umerov

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

United Kingdom

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 15064 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 18456 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 20613 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 55329 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 67935 views
9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

MIM-104 Patriot

The Guardian

The New York Times

Sunny Bunny Film Festival in Kyiv caused a wave of criticism due to the overlap with Easter holidays: organizers' response

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6584 views

The first Ukrainian LGTBQIA+ film festival in Kyiv caused criticism due to the overlap with Easter holidays. The organizers called it a coincidence, and the police recorded gatherings of negatively inclined youth near the cinema without violations.

Sunny Bunny Film Festival in Kyiv caused a wave of criticism due to the overlap with Easter holidays: organizers' response

Today, the first Ukrainian LGBTQIA+ film festival, Sunny Bunny, was supposed to take place in Kyiv, but the event caused a wave of criticism due to its date, which fell on the Easter holidays, specifically Good Friday. The police reported that negatively-minded youth were gathering near the cinema, but no violations were recorded, writes UNN.

Details

Today, the Sunny Bunny event, the first Ukrainian LGBTQIA+ film festival, was supposed to take place in Kyiv. However, the organizers faced a wave of criticism, mostly due to the date chosen for it, as it fell precisely on the Easter holidays.

The event organizers explained that this was merely a coincidence and nothing more. There was no hidden meaning in these actions on their part.

Sunny Bunny is an international film festival; its dates are agreed upon in advance according to the international festival calendar, so the fact that these dates currently fall on Easter is just a coincidence

- the organizers explained on the official page.

They also added that they did not aim to "hype," but the attempt to link their event with religious holidays is a manipulation by the negatively-minded anti-LGBT part of the Ukrainian community.

We respect different faiths and by no means intended to outrage society or "hype," as some are inclined to believe. However, we emphasize that Ukraine is a secular state, so appealing to Christian holidays is merely a manipulation that covers up homophobia and hatred

- they added.

UNN inquired with Kyiv police whether there were any conflicts near the planned venue of the event.

Tonight, young people who were negatively disposed towards the film festival were gathering near the cinema. They were all invited to the police station to establish their identities and the purpose of their gathering. No violations were recorded

- law enforcement officers reported.

Historical decision: Constitutional Court of Lithuania allows same-sex couples to register partnerships17.04.25, 20:36 • 10255 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyCulture
Lithuania
Ukraine
Kyiv
