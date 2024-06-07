IAEA experts once again heard explosions near the temporarily captured ZAES

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 21893 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 133076 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138454 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228565 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168305 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162034 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146872 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214553 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112821 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201325 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101743 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 50226 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 58975 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 102226 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 85162 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 228565 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214553 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201326 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227558 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215056 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 85128 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 102224 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156402 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155266 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159124 views
Actual
IAEA experts once again heard explosions near the temporarily captured ZAES

IAEA experts once again heard explosions near the temporarily captured ZAES

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22468 views

IAEA experts stationed at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant heard explosions at some distance from the site, which reminds of the station's frontline location, and also noted that the plant's six reactors are in good condition and receive the necessary cooling water from underground wells.

Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), who are located at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhia NPP (ZAES), reported that they heard explosions at some distance from the plant. This was reported on June 6 in a press release on the website of the International Atomic Energy Agency, reports UNN.

Details

The agency's team continued to hear explosions at some distance from the ZAES site, which regularly reminds of the station's frontline location

it says in the report.

In addition, the team of the International Agency conducted another tour of the territory of Zaporizhia NPP, six reactors of which are in a state of "cold shutdown" and noted that the plant receives water for cooling necessary for the reactors — from 11 underground water wells that were built to supply water to sprinkler ponds.

The IAEA team also continues to closely monitor the activities of maintenance personnel at the plant, in particular, the experts visited the 750 KV open power distribution station and discussed the current maintenance of the relay protection of the transformer of reactor Unit No. 2:

IAEA experts saw that some of the elements of one of the 750 KV lines damaged in 2022 were dismantled. However, now representatives of ZAES do not plan to complete the repair, as the line remains inaccessible due to damage caused earlier, further from the site. Four 750 KV lines were available at Zaporizhia NPP before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, but only one remained

noted in a press release.

The agency's team visited two fresh nuclear fuel storage facilities and the plant's reactor Turbine 6 building, but again did not gain access to the west side of the building.

Representatives of ZAES informed the IAEA experts about the state of radiation monitoring stations on the territory of Zaporizhia NPP and beyond. The group was informed that all four radiation monitoring stations at ZAES are operating, but three stations that are located outside the site remain damaged as a result of military operations

it says in the report.

recall

Ukrainian energy minister Herman Galushchenko met with Director General of the International Nuclear Energy Agency Rafael Grossi and discussed the situation at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhia NPP.

Nuclear safety and ensuring the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants: Galushchenko met with the director of the IAEA07.06.24, 11:37 • 33990 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Contact us about advertising