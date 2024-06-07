Nuclear safety and ensuring the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants: Galushchenko met with the director of the IAEA

Ukrainian energy minister Herman Galushchenko met with Director General of the International Nuclear Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi. at the meeting, they discussed issues of nuclear safety and coordination of efforts to prevent blackouts of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. About it UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of energy.

Details

The meeting was held in Vienna, where the head of the Ministry of energy is taking part in a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

Galushchenko told Grossi about the situation in the Ukrainian energy system, which has become much more complicated after Russia resumes massive attacks on energy infrastructure facilities. The minister noted that the Russian Federation is targeting thermal and hydroelectric power plants, transformer substations and power lines.

The situation is quite complicated, we lost about 9 GW of capacity. Currently, scheduled repairs are continuing at the power units of nuclear power plants in order to put all available nuclear generation capacities into operation in winter. This is a matter of our survival, so it is very important to ensure the safety of their operation – said Galushchenko.

Galushchenko told Grossi that they discussed the need to coordinate efforts to prevent a repeat of the situation that occurred in November 2022 – when Ukrainian nuclear power plants were blackouts during Russian attacks.

The minister also informed Grossi about the active work on preparing for the completion of the project for the construction of Units 3 and 4 at the Khmelnitsky NPP.

Grossi noted the importance of nuclear energy for Ukraine and expressed support for the further development of the industry.

