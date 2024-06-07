ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Nuclear safety and ensuring the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants: Galushchenko met with the director of the IAEA

Nuclear safety and ensuring the operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants: Galushchenko met with the director of the IAEA

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukrainian energy minister Galushchenko met with IAEA Director Grossi to discuss nuclear safety, preventing power outages at Ukrainian nuclear power plants, and coordinating efforts to ensure their safe operation in the face of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian energy minister Herman Galushchenko met with Director General of the International Nuclear Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi.  at the meeting, they discussed issues of nuclear safety and coordination of efforts to prevent blackouts of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. About it UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of energy.

Details

The meeting was held in Vienna, where the head of the Ministry of energy is taking part in a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

Galushchenko told Grossi about the situation in the Ukrainian energy system, which has become much more complicated after Russia resumes massive attacks on energy infrastructure facilities. The minister noted that the Russian Federation is targeting thermal and hydroelectric power plants, transformer substations and power lines.

The situation is quite complicated, we lost about 9 GW of capacity. Currently, scheduled repairs are continuing at the power units of nuclear power plants in order to put all available nuclear generation capacities into operation in winter. This is a matter of our survival, so it is very important to ensure the safety of their operation

 – said Galushchenko.

Galushchenko told Grossi that they discussed the need to coordinate efforts to prevent a repeat of the situation that occurred in November 2022 – when Ukrainian nuclear power plants were blackouts during Russian attacks.

The minister also informed Grossi about the active work on preparing for the completion of the project for the construction of Units 3 and 4 at the Khmelnitsky NPP.

Grossi noted the importance of nuclear energy for Ukraine and expressed support for the further development of the industry.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
viennaVienna
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising