IAEA experts informed: Luch substation destroyed in occupied Energodar

IAEA experts said that the Luch substation in temporarily occupied Energodar was destroyed as a result of a drone attack. This is reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency, reports UNN.

Details

IAEA experts reported a serious destruction of the Luch substation in the temporarily occupied city of Energodar as a result of a drone attack.

This is the second damage to this electric power facility since 2022. The Luch substation usually provides electricity to a part of the city, a water pump station, an industrial zone, and surrounding cities.

As a result of this incident, the city of Energodar, where most of the staff of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (ZAES) lives, was left without electricity on Wednesday evening. Despite this, the nuclear power plant itself was not damaged, since it does not receive electricity from the destroyed substation.

The Director-General of the IAEA said that such developments highlight the importance of reliable communication between nuclear power plants and the external power grid to ensure nuclear safety. He expressed concern about the safety of the plant's personnel and local residents, who are directly dependent on this electricity infrastructure.