IAEA experts informed: Luch substation destroyed in occupied Energodar

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90344 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 101421 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118671 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188715 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233128 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143106 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368960 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181722 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149618 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197909 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64461 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72375 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98758 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84722 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30235 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 90354 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85062 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 101442 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99102 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118687 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 666 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4034 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11551 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13204 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17226 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

IAEA experts informed: Luch substation destroyed in occupied Energodar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32076 views

The Luch substation in the temporarily occupied city of Energodar was seriously destroyed as a result of a drone attack.

IAEA experts informed: Luch substation destroyed in occupied Energodar

IAEA experts said that the Luch substation in temporarily occupied Energodar was destroyed as a result of a drone attack. This is reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency, reports UNN.

Details

IAEA experts reported a serious destruction of the Luch substation in the temporarily occupied city of Energodar as a result of a drone attack.

This is the second damage to this electric power facility since 2022. The Luch substation usually provides electricity to a part of the city, a water pump station, an industrial zone, and surrounding cities.

As a result of this incident, the city of Energodar, where most of the staff of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (ZAES) lives, was left without electricity on Wednesday evening. Despite this, the nuclear power plant itself was not damaged, since it does not receive electricity from the destroyed substation.

The Director-General of the IAEA said that such developments highlight the importance of reliable communication between nuclear power plants and the external power grid to ensure nuclear safety. He expressed concern about the safety of the plant's personnel and local residents, who are directly dependent on this electricity infrastructure.

I remain extremely concerned about the situation with the power supply of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which has already lost access to most external power lines, is particularly vulnerable in this regard. During the conflict, it repeatedly lost full external power. Damage to the Luch substation directly affected the plant's personnel living in Energodar, which is directly adjacent to the plant, and therefore also affected nuclear safety. Therefore, it is very important that the energy infrastructure is always protected and preserved

 CEO Grossi said.
Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31