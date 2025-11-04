ukenru
I would like to believe that Ukraine will be in the EU earlier than 2030 - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 534 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that Ukraine would become an EU member by 2030, emphasizing the importance of quickly opening clusters. The European Commission noted Ukraine's progress but called for accelerating reforms to achieve this goal.

I would like to believe that Ukraine will be in the EU earlier than 2030 - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that Ukraine would be able to become a full member of the European Union by 2030. Zelenskyy stated this during the EU Enlargement Summit, as reported by UNN.

Details

First of all, I would like to believe that Ukraine will be in the EU earlier than 2030. Perhaps this sounds like science fiction to you, but, after all, the defense of Ukraine's independence from Russia once seemed like fiction too. I would like this to happen fairly, when Ukraine can win the right to freedom. I think this will be fair and honest, because we are fighting for such a future. For the future of Ukraine in the EU. I think it is fair that Ukraine will become a full member of the EU after the end of the war. Of course, I would like to be the president of a country that is already in the EU. But this does not mean that this is our main priority. The main thing is that Ukraine must join the EU, and who will be president at that moment is another question

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that he is confident that Ukraine will be able to make the appropriate changes and steps to prepare all clusters.

By the end of this year, we will be ready, or at least we will try to do everything possible to achieve this result. I would not want this process to drag on. I mean processes that do not depend on us. For example, the opening of clusters. Why? Because the EU factor, and the very fact that Ukraine is fighting for itself and for Europe, is very important. It is important that this process is bilateral. We would like all possible institutions to correctly assess these processes, and for those leaders who often doubt to do so. The sooner Ukraine can open clusters, and the sooner we hold negotiations, the better it will be for us. This will be a factor of support for Ukraine

- added Zelenskyy. 

Recall

The European Commission presented its annual Enlargement Package, noting Ukraine's progress in key reforms and the fulfillment of conditions for opening negotiation clusters. The Commission believes that to achieve Ukraine's ambitious goal of accession by the end of 2028, an acceleration of the pace of reforms is necessary, especially regarding the rule of law.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as government representatives, reacted to the European Commission's report on EU enlargement regarding Ukraine, stating that "this is the best assessment result to date." The head of state emphasized the expectation of decisive action from the EU "to overcome all artificial obstacles," while Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called the opening of negotiation clusters "the next logical step," noting that Ukraine continues comprehensive reforms. 

