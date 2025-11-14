$42.060.03
The Diplomat

I want you to take into account the fact that Russia will increase its attacks: Zelenskyy held a meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 758 views

The President of Ukraine held a video conference with the heads of diplomatic missions, discussing work priorities. He emphasized Russia's increased attacks as temperatures drop and the need to strengthen air defense.

I want you to take into account the fact that Russia will increase its attacks: Zelenskyy held a meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a video conference with the heads of all Ukrainian diplomatic missions, during which they discussed the main priorities of their work for the near future and for the next year. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

After today's attack, I want you to take into account the fact that Russia will, with decreasing temperatures, increase its attacks. Russia does not want to stop. The world's strength is not yet enough to force Russia to stop.

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that it is important to continue working on strengthening air defense: Ukraine needs air defense systems and missiles for them.

"We must expand the PURL initiative, thanks to which we receive weapons for our defense – strengthen efforts to involve countries that have not yet joined the program, and increase contributions. The development of the SAFE tool is also important. Separate issues are the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia and the protection of human rights in the temporarily occupied territories. We discussed the next steps of diplomatic work on resolutions in support of Ukraine in the UN," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his evening address, announced a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where the key topic was strengthening air defense and expanding the capabilities of unmanned systems.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Technology
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine