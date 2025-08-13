I hope that today we have come closer to ending the war - Zelenskyy

After a conversation with European and US leaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope that "today we have come closer to ending the war and building a guaranteed peaceful future," UNN reports.

I hope that today we have come closer to ending the war and building a guaranteed peaceful future - Zelensky noted.

Let's add

The President of Ukraine thanked German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for hosting today's special format – a conversation between Europe and the United States.

It is always important to have coordinated positions and help each other move towards true peace. All of us in Europe perceive the key principles that can guarantee dignity and security to Europeans in the same way. We constructively cooperate with the United States. We are preparing joint steps - Zelensky summarized.

Head of the European Council summarized the online consultation of European leaders with Trump

Earlier

President Zelensky announced the agreement on five common principles for ending the war with the US President and European leaders. Among them are a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine.