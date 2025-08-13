I hope that today we have come closer to ending the war - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
After talks with European and US leaders, President Zelenskyy expressed hope for a swift end to the war. He thanked the German Chancellor for organizing the meeting and announced the agreement on five common principles.
After a conversation with European and US leaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope that "today we have come closer to ending the war and building a guaranteed peaceful future," UNN reports.
I hope that today we have come closer to ending the war and building a guaranteed peaceful future
The President of Ukraine thanked German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for hosting today's special format – a conversation between Europe and the United States.
It is always important to have coordinated positions and help each other move towards true peace. All of us in Europe perceive the key principles that can guarantee dignity and security to Europeans in the same way. We constructively cooperate with the United States. We are preparing joint steps
President Zelensky announced the agreement on five common principles for ending the war with the US President and European leaders. Among them are a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine.