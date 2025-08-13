$41.430.02
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
03:45 PM • 12108 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 17987 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
01:29 PM • 23669 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 53916 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 59995 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 111547 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 53973 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 95088 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 92790 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
Publications
Exclusives
I hope that today we have come closer to ending the war - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

After talks with European and US leaders, President Zelenskyy expressed hope for a swift end to the war. He thanked the German Chancellor for organizing the meeting and announced the agreement on five common principles.

I hope that today we have come closer to ending the war - Zelenskyy

After a conversation with European and US leaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope that "today we have come closer to ending the war and building a guaranteed peaceful future," UNN reports.

I hope that today we have come closer to ending the war and building a guaranteed peaceful future 

- Zelensky noted.

Let's add

The President of Ukraine thanked German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for hosting today's special format – a conversation between Europe and the United States.

It is always important to have coordinated positions and help each other move towards true peace. All of us in Europe perceive the key principles that can guarantee dignity and security to Europeans in the same way. We constructively cooperate with the United States. We are preparing joint steps 

- Zelensky summarized.

Head of the European Council summarized the online consultation of European leaders with Trump13.08.25, 20:23 • 2330 views

Earlier

President Zelensky announced the agreement on five common principles for ending the war with the US President and European leaders. Among them are a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Europe
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine