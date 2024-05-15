I have no prediction, but I will win beautifully - Usyk about the fight with Tyson Fury
Oleksandr Usyk has confidently stated that he will win a beautiful victory over Tyson Fury in their upcoming world heavyweight title fight on May 18, despite Fury's size advantage.
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk commented on his upcoming fight with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, saying that size doesn't matter, so he will win beautifully.
I think that yes, he is big, tough, very big. But size doesn't matter, if size matters, the king of animals will be the elephant.I don't have a prediction, but I will win beautifully
On May 18, a boxing match between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will take place. The Ukrainian and British boxers will compete for the title of absolute world heavyweight champion. The fight has been postponed before, the last one was scheduled for February 17.
Oleksandr Usyk has already completed a training camp to prepare for his super heavyweight fight with Tyson Fury on May 18.