I have no prediction, but I will win beautifully - Usyk about the fight with Tyson Fury

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk commented on his upcoming fight with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, saying that size doesn't matter, so he will win beautifully.

Writes UNN with reference to DAZN.

I think that yes, he is big, tough, very big. But size doesn't matter, if size matters, the king of animals will be the elephant.I don't have a prediction, but I will win beautifully - said Usyk when asked if Fury was the hardest fight of his career.

Optional

On May 18, a boxing match between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will take place. The Ukrainian and British boxers will compete for the title of absolute world heavyweight champion. The fight has been postponed before, the last one was scheduled for February 17.

Recall

Oleksandr Usyk has already completed a training camp to prepare for his super heavyweight fight with Tyson Fury on May 18.