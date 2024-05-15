ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
I have no prediction, but I will win beautifully - Usyk about the fight with Tyson Fury

I have no prediction, but I will win beautifully - Usyk about the fight with Tyson Fury

Kyiv  •  UNN

 29888 views

Oleksandr Usyk has confidently stated that he will win a beautiful victory over Tyson Fury in their upcoming world heavyweight title fight on May 18, despite Fury's size advantage.

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk commented on his upcoming fight with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, saying that size doesn't matter, so he will win beautifully.

Writes UNN with reference to DAZN.

I think that yes, he is big, tough, very big. But size doesn't matter, if size matters, the king of animals will be the elephant.I don't have a prediction, but I will win beautifully

- said Usyk when asked if Fury was the hardest fight of his career.

On May 18, a boxing match between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will take place. The Ukrainian and British boxers will compete for the title of absolute world heavyweight champion. The fight has been postponed before, the last one was scheduled for February 17.

Oleksandr Usyk has already completed a training camp to prepare for his super heavyweight fight with Tyson Fury on May 18.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Sports
oleksandr-usykOleksandr Usyk

