"I am not participating in these negotiations" - Trump on frozen Russian assets

US President Donald Trump said he is not participating in discussions on frozen Russian assets. This is reported by UNN with reference to the White House broadcast.

Details

When asked by a journalist during a press conference aboard Air Force One whether the White House plans to use Russian assets as a bargaining chip, Trump replied that he was not involved in it.

I'm not doing that. As far as I understand, Europe and Russia are negotiating. I am not participating in these negotiations - said the American leader.

Recall

European Union leaders postponed a decision on using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. The issue was postponed until December due to Belgium's demands for risk guarantees for loans totaling 140 billion euros.

EU considers "Plan B" for Ukraine after summit failure with "reparations loan" - Politico