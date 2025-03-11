I am not interested in arguing with him publicly: Vance commented on the criticism from his cousin who fought for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance commented on the criticism from his cousin Nate, who fought for Ukraine. Vance stated that he is not interested in a public dispute but is open to personal communication.
U.S. Vice President Jay D. Vance commented on the statements of his cousin Nate Vance, who fought on the side of Ukraine and criticized him for his attitude towards President Volodymyr Zelensky during a quarrel in the Oval Office. Vance stated this on Fox News, reports UNN.
As for his criticism, I am not interested in arguing with him publicly, but I feel the need to point out one issue: his unsuccessful attempt to contact me. I do not know why Nate felt the need to reach out to my office in the Senate instead of to mom, dad, or sister, with whom I regularly communicate
He added that he "has always considered Nate the strongest person he knew," and that he is always happy to talk to him.
Recall
The cousin of U.S. Vice President Jay D. Vance, Nate Vance, in an interview with Le Figaro subjected his cousin and his boss Donald Trump to scathing criticism.