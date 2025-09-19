"Hypocritical creature": Yanina Sokolova reacted to Kharchyshyn's statement about breaking up

Journalist Yanina Sokolova commented on the statement by Valeriy Kharchyshyn, frontman of the band "Druga Rika", about his relationship with the musician and its termination. This is reported by UNN.

According to Sokolova, she rarely makes mistakes about people, and usually it happened to her with women.

Our female nature is emotional, unpredictable and impulsive in emotions and actions. But for a man to betray trust, it is probably not a frequent practice for me. At least, this is the first time it has happened to me. In all my 40 years of life, only one person has betrayed my trust. Usually, my close personal and professional circle consists of loving, reliable, decent people. With a considerable sense of humor and vitality. In whom I am confident and on whom I can rely. Who are always there, even when they are 1000 km away - wrote the journalist.

She noted that in recent days she has been thinking about "what drives people when they betray the trust of those they loved just yesterday."

How dizzyingly they become strangers, hypocritical beings without dignity and honor. And what drives them at that moment, realizing the consequences for themselves first of all. Why do these people suddenly lie. And how do they sleep at night knowing that they have caused pain - added Sokolova.

She advised not to betray the trust of those you love, "because once you betray that trust, over time the person you betrayed will stop believing in people and in feelings that are not given to everyone."

Valeriy Kharchyshyn, frontman of the band "Druga Rika", said that he was in a relationship with journalist Yanina Sokolova, but it has now ended. According to him, he and Sokolova deliberately did not publicly announce their relationship, because "everyone had their own affairs, and personal life did not require media attention."

