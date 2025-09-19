"Hypocritical creature": Yanina Sokolova reacted to Kharchyshyn's statement about breaking up

$41.190.02
48.770.12
ukenru
07:49 PM • 4106 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 11885 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 19459 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 29928 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 40949 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 24550 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 20910 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 32411 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 16361 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 51002 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
1.8m/s
82%
754mm
Popular news
Drunk TCC employee who caused a series of accidents in Ternopil was served with a notice of suspicionPhotoSeptember 18, 02:58 PM • 3576 views
Kolomoisky will not get his Ukrainian passport back: The Supreme Court put an end to the caseSeptember 18, 03:35 PM • 12893 views
Enemy drones detected in Kyiv region, air defense working on targetsSeptember 18, 03:46 PM • 8626 views
Stabbed acquaintances and hid bodies in the basement: Kyiv resident to be tried for double murderSeptember 18, 04:03 PM • 7738 views
Ukrainian photographer Illya Ratman dies in car accident in USASeptember 18, 04:19 PM • 4736 views
Publications
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 25670 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 40940 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 32369 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 32407 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 50999 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advisesSeptember 18, 06:24 PM • 3166 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 27664 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 26927 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 26987 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 25338 views
Actual
Fox News
TikTok
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

"Hypocritical creature": Yanina Sokolova reacted to Kharchyshyn's statement about breaking up

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Yanina Sokolova commented on Valeriy Kharchyshyn's statement about their relationship, noting that she rarely makes mistakes about people, but this time her trust was betrayed by a man. She reflects on what drives people when they betray the trust of those they loved.

"Hypocritical creature": Yanina Sokolova reacted to Kharchyshyn's statement about breaking up

Journalist Yanina Sokolova commented on the statement by Valeriy Kharchyshyn, frontman of the band "Druga Rika", about his relationship with the musician and its termination. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Sokolova, she rarely makes mistakes about people, and usually it happened to her with women.

Our female nature is emotional, unpredictable and impulsive in emotions and actions. But for a man to betray trust, it is probably not a frequent practice for me. At least, this is the first time it has happened to me. In all my 40 years of life, only one person has betrayed my trust. Usually, my close personal and professional circle consists of loving, reliable, decent people. With a considerable sense of humor and vitality. In whom I am confident and on whom I can rely. Who are always there, even when they are 1000 km away

- wrote the journalist.

She noted that in recent days she has been thinking about "what drives people when they betray the trust of those they loved just yesterday."

How dizzyingly they become strangers, hypocritical beings without dignity and honor. And what drives them at that moment, realizing the consequences for themselves first of all. Why do these people suddenly lie. And how do they sleep at night knowing that they have caused pain

- added Sokolova.

She advised not to betray the trust of those you love, "because once you betray that trust, over time the person you betrayed will stop believing in people and in feelings that are not given to everyone."

Recall

Valeriy Kharchyshyn, frontman of the band "Druga Rika", said that he was in a relationship with journalist Yanina Sokolova, but it has now ended. According to him, he and Sokolova deliberately did not publicly announce their relationship, because "everyone had their own affairs, and personal life did not require media attention."

Musician Melovin mobilized to the State Border Guard Service ensemble07.07.25, 11:56 • 1483 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyCulture