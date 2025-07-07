$41.730.01
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
08:27 AM
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
07:42 AM
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
07:09 AM
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
03:41 AM
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
July 6, 12:18 PM
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
July 6, 08:52 AM
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
July 6, 06:37 AM
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
July 4, 03:30 PM
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
July 4, 02:07 PM
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
07:09 AM
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
July 5, 07:00 AM
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
July 4, 03:30 PM
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
July 4, 02:07 PM
Musician Melovin mobilized to the State Border Guard Service ensemble

Kyiv • UNN

 180 views

Ukrainian singer Melovin announced his mobilization into the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. He will serve in the SBGS ensemble, using music as a weapon.

Musician Melovin mobilized to the State Border Guard Service ensemble

Ukrainian singer Kostiantyn Bocharov, better known as Melovin, announced during a concert that he had mobilized to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. The video appeared on Instagram, UNN reports.

Details

During a concert in Kyiv on July 6, 28-year-old musician Melovin announced that he had mobilized. He now serves in the State Border Guard Service.

"I was invited to this ensemble, so since then I am also a border guard. Since then, I have been playing with that ensemble. And I perform my service, but a musical one, together with such incredible musicians of the State Border Guard Service," he announced from the stage.

- he announced from the stage.

The musician noted that this is not a new project or a loud collaboration. He called his decision conscious and genuine.

"I am glad that I have the opportunity to become part of the ensemble of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. Music has always been my weapon. Now it will sound in the ranks as well. Thank you for your trust. This stage is not about the stage. It is about the country. About people. About service. About common strength," Melovin added.

- Melovin added.

Recall

In May, famous chef Hector Jimenez-Bravo published a photo in military uniform, hinting at joining the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He reported that he has a specific mission and is impressed by the strength of the Ukrainian army.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
