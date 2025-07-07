Musician Melovin mobilized to the State Border Guard Service ensemble

Ukrainian singer Kostiantyn Bocharov, better known as Melovin, announced during a concert that he had mobilized to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. The video appeared on Instagram, UNN reports.

Details

During a concert in Kyiv on July 6, 28-year-old musician Melovin announced that he had mobilized. He now serves in the State Border Guard Service.

"I was invited to this ensemble, so since then I am also a border guard. Since then, I have been playing with that ensemble. And I perform my service, but a musical one, together with such incredible musicians of the State Border Guard Service," he announced from the stage. - he announced from the stage.

The musician noted that this is not a new project or a loud collaboration. He called his decision conscious and genuine.

"I am glad that I have the opportunity to become part of the ensemble of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. Music has always been my weapon. Now it will sound in the ranks as well. Thank you for your trust. This stage is not about the stage. It is about the country. About people. About service. About common strength," Melovin added. - Melovin added.

Recall

In May, famous chef Hector Jimenez-Bravo published a photo in military uniform, hinting at joining the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He reported that he has a specific mission and is impressed by the strength of the Ukrainian army.