What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
"Hunting" for defense plants: Russian military intelligence agent detained in Zaporizhzhia

"Hunting" for defense plants: Russian military intelligence agent detained in Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30624 views

The SBU detained an agent of the Russian GRU in Zaporizhzhia, who was planning to transfer geolocation data of Ukrainian defense companies to Russia. He now faces life in prison for high treason.

The SBU CI detained another agent of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (known as "Gru"), who was operating in Zaporizzhia. The offender tried to identify and pass on to the aggressor the geolocation of local enterprises of the defense industry of Ukraine. This was reported by the SBU press service, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that he was primarily interested in factories that produce ammunition for heavy armored vehicles and rocket and artillery weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The defendant also monitored the places of the largest concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Defense Forces in the regional center.

To do this, he traveled around the city by public transport and covertly recorded infrastructure facilities that he believed could be used to base Ukrainian troops or produce munitions,

- the statement said.

SBU officers documented the facts of the Russian agent's reconnaissance and subversive activities and detained him in his apartment. They seized his cell phone, which he used to take photos and videos of Ukrainian targets and communicate with the group.

Image

According to the investigation, the defendant is a former deputy head of a department of the former regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who resigned from the service in 2014.

Image

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he was recruited by a career military officer of the Russian Defense Ministry, with whom he had received higher education together in the Soviet Union,

- the SBU noted.

In the fall of 2023, this agent began to actively perform hostile tasks. To communicate with the aggressor, the suspect used an anonymous chat in a popular messenger, and transmitted information in encrypted words, which he had practiced in advance.

Image

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). He is currently in custody. The offender faces life imprisonment.

"Leaked" air defense positions: a Ukrainian who worked for russia was sentenced to 9 years in prison04.01.24, 11:52 • 20735 views

Crimes and emergencies

