Hungary's Mol close to deal to buy Gazprom's stake in sanctioned Serbian refinery

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 1724 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 28677 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
08:08 AM • 39555 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
07:52 AM • 23820 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 25582 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 45357 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 38308 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 39681 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 34689 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 28167 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Damage from the Armed Forces of Ukraine": Russia tries to evade responsibility for the destroyed Donbas - CPDJanuary 15, 04:04 AM • 23345 views
In Kyiv, drone debris hit a 15-story building due to a Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoJanuary 15, 06:59 AM • 22247 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 11755 views
Kyiv and region still without schedules, due to new Russian attacks, power outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of Energy08:33 AM • 20123 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory10:29 AM • 23595 views
Publications
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory10:29 AM • 24090 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 28677 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope08:08 AM • 39555 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 49820 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 62373 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Denys Shmyhal
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 12068 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 39060 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 73102 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 64403 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 68533 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Mikoyan MiG-29

Hungary's Mol close to deal to buy Gazprom's stake in sanctioned Serbian refinery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

Hungarian energy company Mol Nyrt. is nearing a takeover of Serbia's sole oil refinery as U.S. sanctions force Russia's Gazprom Neft PJSC to sell its controlling stake. Hungary will ask U.S. authorities to lift sanctions on the Serbian refinery.

Hungary's Mol close to deal to buy Gazprom's stake in sanctioned Serbian refinery

Hungarian energy company Mol Nyrt. is nearing the acquisition of Serbia's sole oil refinery, as US sanctions force Russia's Gazprom Neft PJSC to sell its controlling stake, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

Within days, Mol and Gazprom Neft will announce an agreement on the Russian company's stake in NIS AD, after which Hungary will ask US authorities to lift sanctions on the Serbian refinery, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said in Belgrade on Thursday.

Serbia is overcoming a fuel crisis with emergency supplies from Mol after US sanctions on NIS took effect in October. The sanctions, imposed for Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, were temporarily lifted in late December to allow time for acquisition negotiations.

According to Szijjártó, Mol wants to acquire a controlling stake in NIS, which would be a boon for the Budapest-based oil company, which already operates refineries in Hungary, Croatia, and Slovakia. Mol's shares rose by more than 2% after Szijjártó's comments, increasing its annual gain to 18%.

Companies associated with Gazprom currently own 56% of NIS shares, with the Serbian state controlling 30% and minority shareholders owning the rest. Serbia would like to increase its stake by 5 percentage points, said the country's Energy Minister Dubravka Đedović Handanović.

"The goal is for negotiations to conclude this week and to sign a binding agreement on the transfer of ownership" with Gazprom before asking the US to lift sanctions, Handanović said at a joint briefing with Szijjártó.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán seeks to leverage his relationships with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in negotiations over the NIS refinery, after years of cultivating close ties with the American and Russian presidents. The deal would give Orbán a potential boost ahead of the April 12 elections, as his ruling party lags in polls after 16 years in power, the publication writes.

NIS assets include a refinery in Pančevo with a capacity of 4.8 million tons per year, as well as a network of retail gas stations in Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria, and Bosnia.

Vučić announced the resumption of operations of the sanctioned Serbian NIS refinery with a Russian stake04.01.26, 21:43 • 7024 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Donald Trump
Serbia
Croatia
Bulgaria
Romania
Slovakia
United States
Hungary