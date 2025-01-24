ukenru
Hungary will not support sanctions against Russia: Orban demands Ukraine to open gas pipeline

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33472 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says he will not support sanctions against Russia until Ukraine resumes gas transit. Ukraine stopped transiting Russian gas on January 1, 2025.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says his country will not support sanctions against Russia until Ukraine resumes gas transit through its pipeline.

He said this in an interview with the publication 24.HU, reports UNN.

Ukrainians want to tease us to be polite. There are stronger expressions in the vernacular

- Orban spoke about stopping gas transit in Ukraine, which he said they could have protected if they had cooperated with the Serbs.

According to him, this is also a merit of the national government, which created the southern route to meet the country's energy needs and to help Slovak partners. He emphasized that this route is an example of Siyarto's foresight, but fuel is becoming more and more expensive for them.

If the Ukrainians did not want to play with us, we would have seen different prices at the gas stations. I put on the handbrake, I asked European leaders to understand that this cannot go on

- he said about the extension of sanctions.

Orban said Hungary would not help Ukraine with sanctions until it reopens the gas pipeline.

If they want help, let them reopen the gas pipeline. My dear Ukrainian comrades, you cannot interfere in the affairs of Central Europe, behave yourself

- Orban said.

Recall 

Ukraine stopped transiting Russian gas on January 1, 2025, ending decades of energy dependence. The move provoked a mixed reaction in Europe: some countries supported the decision, citing the need to reduce Russia's influence, while others, including Slovakia, expressed concern about the possible consequences for energy supplies.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics
robert-ficoRobert Fico
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

