Hungary found that Ukraine could receive 20% of the new EU budget

In Budapest, the European Commission's proposal for a new budget for 2028-2034 was studied, and they complain that in the context of Ukraine's "fate," it is allegedly not rational.

Reported by UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle.

Details

Hungary conducted a preliminary analysis and concluded that within the framework of the new budget for 2028-2034 of this proposal, Ukraine will receive about 20 percent of the EU budget. That is, not only funds from the Ukraine Fund.

This means that every fifth euro in the budget will directly or indirectly end up in Ukraine. I don't think this is rational - emphasized Hungarian Minister for European Affairs János Bóka.

Explanation of calculations

The Hungarian government concluded that, in addition to 100 billion euros from the Ukraine Fund, Kyiv would use the European Peace Facility.

The amount of this fund has already been doubled to 31 billion euros.

Most of these funds will go to Ukraine - they complain discontentedly in Budapest

But Hungary is blocking this fund. However, the relevant minister from Hungary has an answer here: Bóka stated that this is not about practice, but "about the European Commission's proposal."

For reference

According to Budapest's calculations, the budget for the defense industry has been increased fivefold, with one of its main goals being to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian defense industry.

Most of this money will also go to Ukraine, - the official emphasized.

He also noted that the EU's Global Europe Foreign Policy Fund allows for this.

The fund allows financing problems related to Ukraine.

It is envisaged to create an additional credit line, which, in essence, is an unlimited opportunity in terms of financing Ukraine through loans - states Hungarian Minister for European Affairs János Bóka

Recall

The European Commission plans to increase the EU budget to €1.717 trillion for the next 7 years, of which €88 billion could be allocated to support Ukraine.

The EU intends to allocate:

522 billion euros for "competitiveness, prosperity, and security;

190 billion euros for "Global Europe," which includes development aid and assistance to neighboring countries;

107 billion euros for a fund that covers the salaries of EU employees;

88 billion euros for a fund to help Ukraine

