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Hungary expels 10 Russian diplomats from the country - Russia threatens a "painful response"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 646 views

Hungary announced the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats over unacceptable activities. Moscow promised a tough response.

Hungary expels 10 Russian diplomats from the country - Russia threatens a "painful response"

Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orbán decided to expel 10 employees of the Russian Embassy over unacceptable activities prohibited by the Vienna Convention. Orbán wrote about this on X, reports UNN. 

Details

According to Orbán, the country's Foreign Ministry informed the Russian ambassador to Hungary that, in the assessment of the Hungarian authorities, 10 members of the Russian diplomatic mission had engaged in activities that are unacceptable for diplomats under the Vienna Convention.

Therefore, the Hungarian side called on the individuals concerned to leave Hungary. This decision is aimed at protecting Hungary's security and sovereignty. It does not mean a severing of diplomatic relations with Russia. Hungary intends to continue the necessary dialogue based on mutual respect and adherence to the rules

- Orbán wrote.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that "the response to the Russophobic lobby in Budapest will be harsh and painful". 

Let us recall

Russia announced retaliatory measures in response to Germany's decision to close the Russian general consulate in Bonn and the Russian House of Science and Culture in Berlin. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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