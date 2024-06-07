ukenru
Hungary defends Russian gas imports despite US criticism

Hungary defends Russian gas imports despite US criticism

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30175 views

Hungary remains heavily dependent on Russian gas, receiving 4.5 billion cubic meters a year under a 15-year agreement signed in 2021, despite Western attempts to abandon Russian energy resources in the face of Putin's Wars.

Hungary's passion for Russian energy resources is dangerous and unnecessary. In addition, it is a sign of support for Putin's war. This was stated by the US ambassador to Hungary David Pressman, reports Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

While Western European countries have made serious efforts to abandon Russian gas, landlocked Hungary receives 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas a year from Russia under a 15-year agreement signed in 2021

 noted Pressman.

In turn, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who was in St. Petersburg for the Economic Forum, said that Hungary is satisfied with its cooperation with Russia in the field of gas supplies and does not plan to stop buying gas in Moskvich.

It is impossible to provide energy to Hungary without Russian energy resources, and this has nothing to do with politics or ideology, but is based on simple facts of physics

Hungarian Foreign Minister said

Hungary to take part in Peace Summit: Foreign Minister Szijjarto to visit Switzerland06.06.24, 12:58 • 20723 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
reutersReuters
united-statesUnited States
hungaryHungary

