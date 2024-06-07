Hungary's passion for Russian energy resources is dangerous and unnecessary. In addition, it is a sign of support for Putin's war. This was stated by the US ambassador to Hungary David Pressman, reports Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

While Western European countries have made serious efforts to abandon Russian gas, landlocked Hungary receives 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas a year from Russia under a 15-year agreement signed in 2021 noted Pressman.

In turn, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who was in St. Petersburg for the Economic Forum, said that Hungary is satisfied with its cooperation with Russia in the field of gas supplies and does not plan to stop buying gas in Moskvich.

It is impossible to provide energy to Hungary without Russian energy resources, and this has nothing to do with politics or ideology, but is based on simple facts of physics Hungarian Foreign Minister said

