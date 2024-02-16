Hungary contributes to NATO coalition to demine Ukraine

Hungary has joined a coalition of 20 North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member states that will demine the territory of Ukraine. Hungarian Defense Minister Krisztóf Szalai-Bobrovnicki announced this on Facebook, UNN reports .

One of the most urgent tasks in Ukraine that affects the daily lives of the population is demining. On the sidelines of a ministerial meeting in Brussels, Hungary signed a statement of intent with 20 other NATO member states to establish a Mine Action Coalition, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the Hungarian National Defense contributes to the demining activities of the Lithuanian-led coalition.

Recall

Defense Minister Umerov discussed the results of the 19th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, including the formation of coalitions to provide Ukraine with air defense, drones, and demining assistance.