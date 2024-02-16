Hungary contributes to NATO coalition to demine Ukraine

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 62406 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116232 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121466 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163545 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164707 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266637 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176661 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166803 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148585 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236975 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 83274 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 60935 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 96720 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 57868 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 38879 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266635 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236973 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222384 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247845 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234060 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116223 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100042 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100495 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117023 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117687 views
Hungary contributes to NATO coalition to demine Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24109 views

Hungary joins the 20 NATO member states that are helping Ukraine demine the territory as part of the new Lithuanian-led Demining Coalition.

Hungary has joined a coalition of 20 North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member states that will demine the territory of Ukraine. Hungarian Defense Minister Krisztóf Szalai-Bobrovnicki announced this on Facebook, UNN reports .

One of the most urgent tasks in Ukraine that affects the daily lives of the population is demining. On the sidelines of a ministerial meeting in Brussels, Hungary signed a statement of intent with 20 other NATO member states to establish a Mine Action Coalition,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the Hungarian National Defense contributes to the demining activities of the Lithuanian-led coalition.

Recall

Defense Minister Umerov discussed the results of the 19th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, including the formation of coalitions to provide Ukraine with air defense, drones, and demining assistance.

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
natoNATO
brusselsBrussels
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine

