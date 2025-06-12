Hungary and Slovakia will boycott the EU plan to stop importing energy from Russia - Siyarto

$41.510.04
47.460.05
ukenru
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
05:14 PM • 16304 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
04:35 PM • 62678 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
04:12 PM • 66423 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
04:05 PM • 39898 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 73036 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 41810 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 60113 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 57696 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 53859 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 61888 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3m/s
75%
749mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy is waging a war for national survival on his own land - KelloggJune 12, 12:45 PM • 5436 views
"Double move" from the Duma: the Rada demands to start an official investigation into the leadership of ARMAJune 12, 02:37 PM • 54958 views
Dreamed of an apple for a year: Ukrainian soldier Dmytro Shapovalov, who was released from captivity, has died04:02 PM • 9076 views
A year-round mountain resort worth 140 million euros will be built in Ukraine - the government has signed investment agreements05:07 PM • 5206 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestors05:17 PM • 17360 views
Publications
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry04:35 PM • 62678 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling04:12 PM • 66423 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 73036 views
"Double move" from the Duma: the Rada demands to start an official investigation into the leadership of ARMAJune 12, 02:37 PM • 54988 views
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rulesJune 12, 10:12 AM • 135334 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestors05:17 PM • 17376 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 89514 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 102405 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 126884 views
Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second timeJune 10, 05:29 PM • 128921 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

Hungary and Slovakia will boycott the EU plan to stop importing energy from Russia - Siyarto

Kyiv • UNN

 • 910 views

Hungary and Slovakia will not support the European Commission's plan to stop buying gas, oil and nuclear fuel from Russia. They consider it a violation of sovereignty.

Hungary and Slovakia will boycott the EU plan to stop importing energy from Russia - Siyarto

Hungary and Slovakia will not support the European Commission's plan to stop buying gas, oil and nuclear fuel from Russia at the meeting of EU energy ministers on June 16 in Luxembourg. This was announced on Facebook by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, he had a conversation with the head of the Slovak Foreign Ministry, Juraj Blanar, during which they coordinated the position of both countries regarding the European Commission's initiative.

Brussels wants to support Ukraine by doubling or tripling the utility costs of Hungarian families. We will not allow the financial security of the continuation of the war in Ukraine to be collected from Hungarian families!

- wrote Szijjártó.

According to him, Hungary and Slovakia cannot agree to "such a gross violation of our sovereignty."

"The formation of national energy policy is a matter of sovereignty, and no one from the outside can interfere with it. We are not ready to exchange our existing energy carriers for more expensive and unconvincing energy carriers for the sake of Brussels or Kyiv," the Hungarian diplomat summarized.

Let us remind you

According to Рolitico, France and Belgium are not yet ready to support the EU ban on imports of Russian liquefied gas, fearing economic consequences and looking for alternative sources of supply.

Russia is earning billions from oil exports to the West, which allows it to finance the war. The Russian Federation's revenues from fossil fuels fell by only 5% in 2024, despite sanctions.

Russia continues to prioritize military spending despite declining oil and gas revenues - British intelligence07.05.25, 15:05 • 5225 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
European Commission
Brussels
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9