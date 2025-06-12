Hungary and Slovakia will not support the European Commission's plan to stop buying gas, oil and nuclear fuel from Russia at the meeting of EU energy ministers on June 16 in Luxembourg. This was announced on Facebook by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó, UNN reports.

According to him, he had a conversation with the head of the Slovak Foreign Ministry, Juraj Blanar, during which they coordinated the position of both countries regarding the European Commission's initiative.

Brussels wants to support Ukraine by doubling or tripling the utility costs of Hungarian families. We will not allow the financial security of the continuation of the war in Ukraine to be collected from Hungarian families! - wrote Szijjártó.

According to him, Hungary and Slovakia cannot agree to "such a gross violation of our sovereignty."

"The formation of national energy policy is a matter of sovereignty, and no one from the outside can interfere with it. We are not ready to exchange our existing energy carriers for more expensive and unconvincing energy carriers for the sake of Brussels or Kyiv," the Hungarian diplomat summarized.

According to Рolitico, France and Belgium are not yet ready to support the EU ban on imports of Russian liquefied gas, fearing economic consequences and looking for alternative sources of supply.

Russia is earning billions from oil exports to the West, which allows it to finance the war. The Russian Federation's revenues from fossil fuels fell by only 5% in 2024, despite sanctions.

