Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Ukraine of striking an "important distribution station" of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia's Bryansk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the post of the Hungarian diplomat on Facebook.

Details

According to Szijjártó, Hungary is currently the number one electricity supplier to Ukraine, "without us, Ukrainian energy security would become very unstable."

Especially upsetting in this sense is Ukraine's new attack on the Druzhba pipeline, which supplies oil to Hungary and plays a key role in our country's energy security - wrote Szijjártó.

On behalf of his country, he "strongly" urged Ukraine not to jeopardize Hungary's energy supply security and "to stop attacking energy delivery routes to Hungary during a war to which we, Hungarians, have no relation."

Context

Earlier, UNN, citing its own sources, reported that kamikaze drones of Ukrainian intelligence attacked the Transneft Druzhba oil pumping station in Russia's Bryansk region. The operation was carried out jointly with units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Recall

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that his country stopped Ukraine's accession to the European Union. According to him, Ukraine's accession to the EU would inevitably "drag" Hungary into a war with Russia.

