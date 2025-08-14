$41.430.02
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to establish responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 17175 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 25747 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 28753 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 33824 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 72059 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 75154 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 142576 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 65372 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 118948 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Hungary accuses Ukraine of attacking "important" Druzhba oil pipeline

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Ukraine of striking an "important distribution station" of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia's Bryansk region. He urged Ukraine not to jeopardize Hungary's energy supply.

Hungary accuses Ukraine of attacking "important" Druzhba oil pipeline

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Ukraine of striking an "important distribution station" of the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia's Bryansk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the post of the Hungarian diplomat on Facebook.

Details

According to Szijjártó, Hungary is currently the number one electricity supplier to Ukraine, "without us, Ukrainian energy security would become very unstable."

Especially upsetting in this sense is Ukraine's new attack on the Druzhba pipeline, which supplies oil to Hungary and plays a key role in our country's energy security

- wrote Szijjártó.

On behalf of his country, he "strongly" urged Ukraine not to jeopardize Hungary's energy supply security and "to stop attacking energy delivery routes to Hungary during a war to which we, Hungarians, have no relation."

Context

Earlier, UNN, citing its own sources, reported that kamikaze drones of Ukrainian intelligence attacked the Transneft Druzhba oil pumping station in Russia's Bryansk region. The operation was carried out jointly with units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Recall

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that his country stopped Ukraine's accession to the European Union. According to him, Ukraine's accession to the EU would inevitably "drag" Hungary into a war with Russia.

Hungary imported Kazakh oil by sea for the first time via Croatia04.08.25, 19:14 • 8598 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
Hungary
Ukraine